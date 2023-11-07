'Steph is a G'- Fans go wild as Stephanie McMahon and Triple H meet up with popular MMA star

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are regarded as WWE's most influential power couple.

An older video of the duo recently resurfaced where they can be seen interacting with former UFC fighter Nate Diaz ahead of the Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin bout in September last year.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Fans have since reacted to this post and shared their love for the couple, especially Stephanie McMahon, who many believe to be one of the nicest people in the industry.

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Stephanie McMahon and HHH interacting with Nate Diaz

Brandi Rhodes says that she would come out of retirement for a match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Upon Cody Rhodes' WWE comeback, there was widespread anticipation that his wife, Brandi, might also return. However, it was not in the cards, as she decided to step away from wrestling to devote her time to caring for their daughter.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, Brandi Rhodes revealed that she would come out of retirement for a dream match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team bout alongside Cody Rhodes.

"Stephanie and Triple H. 100%. I would come out of retirement for them in a heartbeat and I would do it at 72 years old and you'll would have to sit through that and just let it happen and I know it would be great but just let it happen if it does," Brandi shared.

Brandi Rhodes was last seen in action at All Elite Wrestling last year. It will be interesting to see if this dream bout ever comes to fruition.

Would you like to see Stephanie McMahon return to WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here