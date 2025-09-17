Stephanie Vaquer details being forced to sleep in a kitchen following injury

Popular WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently shared that she had to live in a kitchen for six months following an injury early in her wrestling career. The former NXT Women's Champion was called up to the company's main roster earlier this year and currently performs on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Vaquer shared that she suffered an orbital bone injury early in her career and slept in the kitchen of the restaurant she worked at for six months. She revealed that her boss gave her permission to sleep at the restaurant while her injury healed.

"I worked in a restaurant, and I talked with a boss and said, Can I sleep in the kitchen? And he said yes. I slept in the kitchen for almost six months, and recovery and waiting for my bone to finally heal and start training again. So really hard time in my life," she said. [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The 32-year-old won a Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She was supposed to battle Naomi for the title, but The Glow recently had to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy. IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will be squaring off for the vacant title this Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza.

Former WWE writer criticizes Stephanie Vaquer

Vince Russo recently criticized Stephanie Vaquer for her promo ability and claimed that she was not good with the microphone.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show earlier this year, the legend questioned why the company was having her cut promos and claimed that talent should not be looking bad on WWE television.

"Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Stephanie Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Everybody's a great freaking wrestler," he said.

Russell Rutigliano @RustyRages I’m glad Iyo Sky Vs Stephanie Vaquer is still happening at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday. It’s one of the matches I am looking forward to.

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie Vaquer can win the Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza this Saturday.

