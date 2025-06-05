Stephanie Vaquer receives a two-word message from former WWE Superstar after qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Stephanie Vaquer received a two-word message from former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana. She congratulated Vaquer after she qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Vaquer officially signed with the red brand this past Monday after Adam Pearce offered her a contract. On her first night as an official member of RAW, she defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With the win, the 32-year-old secured the final spot in the match, joining Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Naomi.
On Instagram, Perry congratulated Vaquer on her win over Morgan and Nile, sending her a two-word message.
"Wow congrats !" wrote Perry.
Check out a screengrab of Perry's Instagram comment after Vaquer's win:
Kevin Nash praised Stephanie Vaquer after she appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 41
Stephanie Vaquer was in action on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The former NXT Women's Champion faced IYO SKY after the latter successfully defended the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash praised Vaquer, calling her a "star" despite not keeping up with the NXT product. Nash said:
"The girl that's the NXT Champion that wrestled SKY on Monday night, Stephanie Vaquer, she's as talented as anybody I have f***ing seen. I don't watch NXT. I don't have enough time in my life. They were having a hell of a match until that got f****d up. She's a f***ing star."
Vaquer lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne on last week's edition of NXT. Immediately after the loss, she was moved up to the main roster, joining the RAW brand.
La Primera found a lot of success during her time in NXT, even winning the NXT Women's North American Championship.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!