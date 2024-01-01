"STILL stealing my sh*t" - Paul Heyman sends a message involving Brock Lesnar, recalls iconic moment from 10 years ago

Brock Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, recently took to social media to send a message. He reflected on the 10th anniversary of his "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat" catchphrase.

Lesnar and Heyman were once regarded as the most dynamic duo in all of WWE. However, in 2020, Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns and became his special counsel. The duo went on to form The Bloodline.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman recalled his iconic "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat" promo from Monday Night RAW.

"EAT SLEEP CONQUET REPEAT IS OFFICIALLY 10 YEARS OLD!... and people are STILL stealing my sh*t! (Hey, everyone's still using the word EXTREME, so...)," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story here.

Brock Lesnar spoke highly of former ally Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have also been good friends off-camera. In 2023, Lesnar spoke quite highly of his former advocate.

During an interview with Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, Lesnar discussed Heyman's influence backstage. He stated that Heyman is greatly respected and appreciated by many. Lesnar said:

"I broke into this business with Paul Heyman as my mouthpiece, and here I am 23 years later and I'm carrying my own stick, so it's crazy how things have evolved. Without Paul Heyman, this business wouldn't be what it is. It truly wouldn't, especially in the last year. Paul, behind the scenes, wears a lot of hats for this company. He's greatly respected and greatly appreciated."

In 2023, Lesnar was involved in a memorable rivalry and feud with Cody Rhodes. The two men faced each other in a trilogy, with The American Nightmare walking out victorious in their final meeting at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen when Lesnar will return to in-ring action.

