"Still ugly as hell", "What is that title bro" - WWE fans react to Roman Reigns getting a new championship on SmackDown 

The WWE Universe have shared their thoughts on Roman Reigns being presented with a new championship during his 1000-day celebration on SmackDown.

During the show, Triple H unveiled the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which might replace the current titles. The new belt looks similar to the WWE Title, but it has a gold center plate and the bottom text reads "Undisputed Champion."

The Tribal Chief will now likely be walking around with one belt instead of two. While he's the main champion of SmackDown, his former partner and rival Seth Rollins is the top champion of Monday Night RAW. The Visionary defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

After Roman Reigns was presented with the new title on the blue brand this week, wrestling fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the new belt. Some liked it while others felt the opposite.

One fan thinks that the retired Divas Championship is much better looking than Roman Reign's new belt.

Sami Zayn believes his feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could go on for several more years

Formerly known as The Honorary Uce, one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn thinks that his chapter with The Bloodline is far from over.

He and Roman Reigns have been on opposing sides since he betrayed the latter at the Royal Rumble. Sami Zayn revealed on After The Bell podcast that if planned correctly, the storyline could last another three or four years.

"In some ways, I think the evolution of the story, and this is me speculating," Zayn said. "While I think the Sami and Kevin side has kind of put a bow on it, we got the revenge on Roman Reigns, and now we've seen The Bloodline crumble, or at least appear to splinter, I do think it could be one of those things that is so magical, like Kevin and Sami. The key to it could be going apart, and coming back together, going apart, coming back together, to where it could actually be, if you do it successfully, could be woven in a way for another three, four years."

The Bloodline is not in a good place right now, as Jimmy Uso was removed from the faction on the latest episode of SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see how the storyline plays out.

