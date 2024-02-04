"Still not worth my respect," "Instant channel changer" - Fans aren't impressed with 39-year-old's work in WWE 

Fans recently shared their opinions on a RAW Superstar's current run in WWE, and by the looks of it, they seem divided over their thoughts on her. Nia Jax's second run with the Stamford-based promotion has had its standout moments, though all viewers aren't yet convinced by her abilities inside the ring.

The Irresistible Force made her sensational return to WWE last year on the September 11th, 2023, episode of RAW. She quickly established herself as a major force to be reckoned with on the red brand's stacked women's roster.

Jax was also one of the highlights of the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match, where she eliminated a staggering eight participants. She's currently feuding with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and it looks like she could get a shot at the Judgment Day member's title at Elimination Chamber later this month.

A Twitter/X user recently asked fans to share their opinions on Jax's second stint with WWE so far. The post generated loads of reactions, with many pointing out that her in-ring ability still didn't convince them. However, a section of users also believed Nia Jax's work had improved tremendously under the Triple H-led creative team.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Nia Jax on comments on her WWE return

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, Nia Jax opened up about her second run with WWE.

The Irresistible Force mentioned that she wasn't "focused" during her first stint with the global juggernaut and had a much better mindset today. Jax also highlighted that she was being booked to compete against names she hadn't gotten into the ring with earlier.

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around, I wasn't as focused, and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is a new [group of] talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now, so this has been cool," said Nia Jax.

It remains to be seen if Jax can capitalize on her current momentum and dethrone Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title whenever they meet inside the squared circle.

Do you see Jax vs. Ripley going down at Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

