The WWE Universe has reacted to Rikishi's message ahead of Roman Reigns' return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Reigns is set to make his return to WWE television after taking a week off. He is expected to address the situation surrounding Jey Uso, who is yet to pick a side between The Tribal Chief and his brother, Jimmy Uso.

Taking to Twitter, Rikishi sent a message seemingly addressing WWE's recent viewership numbers, courtesy of The Bloodline's ongoing storyline. In reaction to this, fans asked the 57-year-old legend to return. One Twitter user even suggested that Rikishi should Stink Face his own son, Solo Sikoa.

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI Too much for TV to handle . The views would go off the charts #YouAlreadyKnow Too much for TV to handle . The views would go off the charts #YouAlreadyKnow

Paul Heyman opened up about his behind-the-scenes dynamic with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman recently opened up about his behind-the-scenes dynamic with fellow Bloodline member.

During a recent interview, Heyman talked about his backstage relationship with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Wise Man further explained what Reigns is like off-camera. He said:

"Roman Reigns is a fascinatingly intelligent human being. Brilliant. All false humility aside, behind the scenes, I serve as wise man for Roman Reigns — for that human being. 100%. But I learn as much from him... every day as he will ever learn from me,"

Heyman continued:

"He is forward-thinking, I gotta keep up with him. I'm challenged every day to keep up with the progressive approach that he takes to our industry. He looked at pandemic WWE with a digital audience in a manner that no one else did,"

Reigns will be appearing on this week's SmackDown, and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store in regard to The Bloodline angle. A couple of weeks ago, Jimmy Uso was officially kicked out of the faction courtesy of a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa.

