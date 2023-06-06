“Stone Cold would have his hands full, that’s for sure!” - WWE fans ponder whether The Bloodline would’ve been better 20 years ago

WWE fans are starting to wonder what The Bloodline would've been like 20 years ago, with many taking to Twitter to ponder over the alternate storyline.

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Ever since their inception, the group consisting of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman has dominated the landscape of the company by steamrolling over opponents. The members of the stable have also been responsible for Roman Reigns amassing 1000 days as Universal Champion.

Sadly, the last few weeks haven't been that great for the faction, as they have been losing all their big matches. To make matters worse, Jimmy recently turned on The Bloodline, and now Jey has to decide whether he wants to stay with the group or leave with his twin brother.

In the midst of this turmoil, one fan asked on Twitter whether The Bloodline would've been better 20 years ago during the Attitude Era with The Rock, Rikishi, Haku, Rosey, and Jamal.

Fans had a field day debating this topic on social media.

Check out some of the reactions:

One fan pointed out that it would've been "great in its own way."

Another fan mentioned that it was Roman's allure that made the group incredible.

One fan noted that Mick Foley could have played the role of the Honorary Uce.

Jey Uso broke his silence after The Bloodline ousted Jimmy Uso

Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso confronted The Tribal Chief during his 1000-day celebration of being the Universal Champion. While it was supposed to be a festive occasion, the tension was palpable.

At first, Solo indicated that he was standing by The Usos. Jimmy then asked Reigns if they can all work together this time. For a second, it looked like a reunion was taking place when Roman Reigns hugged his brother. However, The Tribal Chief declined, and Solo struck Jimmy with a Samoan spike.

Following the heartbreaking assault, Jimmy's brother Jey took to social media to send an interesting message to anyone questioning his loyalty to Jimmy.

"EVERY TOWN. EVERY CITY. [blood drop emoji]. EVERY NIGHT," wrote Jey.

You can check out the message here.

Roman Reigns has given Jey the opportunity to pick his side this week on SmackDown. It remains to be seen which side Jey Uso will pick.

Do you think The Bloodline would've been great 20 years ago? Sound off in the comments section below.

