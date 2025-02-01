"Stop being a b*tch" - WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Chelsea Green

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is less than a day away, and the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, received some advice. The advice came from Trish Stratus, and it seemed more like a message to the champion.

Chelsea Green often claims she has no filter, and it's visible as she has fired back at stars in the past. However, the inaugural Women's United States Champion has been busy defending the title and staying champion on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Piper Niven.

In an interview with ScreenRant, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was asked about the current state of the women's division, including the inaugural Women's Intercontinental and United States Champion. The veteran didn't have any advice for Lyra Valkyria but had a strong message for Chelsea Green.

Trending

"I would tell Chelsea Green to stop being such a b*tch. That might help. You know, people really dislike her, and sometimes in life, you won't get far if you're disliked, you know? You may become US Champion but a lot of people don't like you and people want friends. So Chelsea Green, if you want friends, stop being a b*tch," Stratus said. [H/T - ScreenRant]

Chelsea Green defended her title ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Last year, Triple H's creative regime decided to introduce new titles across both brands when the company announced the Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, respectively.

The tournament began on Friday Night SmackDown and ended at Saturday Night's Main Event when Chelsea Green battled Michin to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. In the end, Green won the title and made history.

However, the rivalry didn't end as they both went after each other in the coming weeks. After scoring a win over the champion in a tag team match, Michin earned the right to another shot at Chelsea Green's United States Championship on Friday Night SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Green was moments away from losing when she intentionally got herself disqualified in the title match. As per the rules, Michin won the match, but not the title. It'll be interesting to see what's next heading into WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback