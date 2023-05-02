"STOP ENDING THE SHOWS LIKE THIS" - Wrestling world slams WWE for controversial ending to Seth Rollins' match on RAW

Wrestling fans are fed up with WWE following the upset ending of the Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa match during the main event of tonight's RAW.

The former WWE Champion went head-to-head with Sikoa for the first time. Earlier on the show, Rollins cut short Paul Heyman's promo when he claimed how the new World Heavyweight Championship would look good around Roman Reigns' waist.

While The Visionary addressed the WWE Universe about his goal towards a new world title, The Wise Man and The Tribal Chief discussed Rollins' situation over a call.

Before Solo Sikoa came to Heyman's aid, Rollins tried to stomp his face across the mat and send a message to Roman Reigns. He tried to get under Solo Sikoa's skin during the match with mind games, and he mocked The Bloodline member as he played a game of cat and mouse.

Rollins attempted a splash from the top rope, but Solo Sikoa countered it into a Samoan drop. The Visionary trash-talked Sikoa and called him a "b***h" before being flung to the ring's center.

In the match's final moments, tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, along with Matt Riddle, entered the fray after The Usos ran out to attack Seth Rollins; a brawl ensued before the show went off the air.

WWE fans did not like the concept of The Bloodline interfering in every match that turned out to be ugly for The Visionary.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Some fans demanded that WWE should not end shows in such a controversial way because it has become the "same thing" over the weeks.

Mark @hereForWWE @WWE STOP ENDING THE SHOWS LIKE THIS @WWE STOP ENDING THE SHOWS LIKE THIS

Omar Yahya @OmarYah12 @WWE Why is it the same ending every week? Plus the show ends mid brawl 🤣🤣🤦‍♂️ @WWE Why is it the same ending every week? Plus the show ends mid brawl 🤣🤣🤦‍♂️

A few other WWE fans found the main event "boring" and were tired of segments ending in brawls.

Seth Rollins received a massive pop from WWE fans in Paris

Like Rollins, many of the company's top stars are on tour in Europe. On April 29, 2023, in Paris, he competed in a singles bout against The Miz and won, sending fans home delighted.

The Visionary received a favorable response at the Accor Arena in Paris. After the match, wrestling fans were drawn to a video of fans singing Seth Rollins' theme song somewhere else.

A fan shared a video of people singing The Visionary's theme music at a Paris subway stop.

Check out the video below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Who else is doing it like him?! Seth Rollins pulled up to Paris and got the whole crowd singing his songWho else is doing it like him?! Seth Rollins pulled up to Paris and got the whole crowd singing his song 🔥🔥🔥 Who else is doing it like him?! https://t.co/cKtT6wl8z8

Currently, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is set to face The Nigerian Giant Omos at the WWE Backlash event. He has vouched to make MVP's client famous by putting him through stomp.

Do you think Seth Rollins can defeat Omos at Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

