"Stop with the excuses" - WWE Universe wants major star to turn heel for the first time in over three years

WWE wrapped up its fourth international premium live event for the year and is heading to Detroit to host the Biggest Party of the Summer under the new regime. However, fans have recently expressed their interest in seeing Bianca Belair turn heel for the first time since her NXT days.

In 2019, Bianca Belair was one of the biggest heels in the women's division of the developmental brand. The following year, she turned face and faced stars such as Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. After WrestleMania 36, she made her main roster debut and joined Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Mail Online, Belair revealed that she wanted to stay face as long as possible to set an example for kids in the WWE Universe. This statement led to fans expressing their concerns of becoming stale if The EST doesn't turn heel to reignite her character.

19 @King_Julien1984 @ProWFinesse Roman does Make a Wish and plenty of heels before him have @ProWFinesse Roman does Make a Wish and plenty of heels before him have

diaryofawhorror🥴 @BOUGIEBlTCH Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Bianca BelAir revealed that she has "similar feelings" to John Cena on not wanting to turn heel because of things like doing Make A Wish & influencing children. [Daily Mail UK] Bianca BelAir revealed that she has "similar feelings" to John Cena on not wanting to turn heel because of things like doing Make A Wish & influencing children. [Daily Mail UK] https://t.co/ScOUav7Gfc Girl we are past the Cena formula. Roman showed everyone there’s a way. He is the blueprint. Kids still love him like crazy. Pls stop with the excuses. twitter.com/prowfinesse/st… Girl we are past the Cena formula. Roman showed everyone there’s a way. He is the blueprint. Kids still love him like crazy. Pls stop with the excuses. twitter.com/prowfinesse/st…

GP @GiNo6719 @ProWFinesse Well she needs too cause the character is boring @ProWFinesse Well she needs too cause the character is boring

Dom Dom @Garcia_Twinsfan Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Bianca BelAir revealed that she has "similar feelings" to John Cena on not wanting to turn heel because of things like doing Make A Wish & influencing children. [Daily Mail UK] Bianca BelAir revealed that she has "similar feelings" to John Cena on not wanting to turn heel because of things like doing Make A Wish & influencing children. [Daily Mail UK] https://t.co/ScOUav7Gfc So change for a few years then go back to invincible Bianca twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st… So change for a few years then go back to invincible Bianca twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…

jacob. 🇹🇼 @SigmaObama @ProWFinesse Her promo skills and character are so stale as a face. I get that she enjoys being the hero, but she needs to turn heel @ProWFinesse Her promo skills and character are so stale as a face. I get that she enjoys being the hero, but she needs to turn heel

The WWE Universe wants Bianca Belair to turn heel and dominate the women's division. However, Belair wants to remain face and continue doing the same for the audience. It will be interesting to see where The EST goes on the blue brand after she lost her title.

Bianca Belair sends a message to two top stars ahead of WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in the company's history after beating IYO SKY at WWE Backlash 2023. After the event, The EST went to Friday Night SmackDown with the red brand's title during the draft.

Later, Asuka returned to Friday Night SmackDown and immediately went after Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's Championship. The two met in Saudi Arabia, and The Empress of Tomorrow ended The EST's reign as the longest-reigning women's champion.

Later, Charlotte Flair returned and jumped the line as she received a title shot before Bianca Belair. Last week, The EST interfered during the title match, and the bout ended via disqualification. Recently, Belair sent a message to Flair and Asuka ahead of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden.

"I am not the one. No more jumping the line. #ESTofWWE #Smackdown," tweeted Belair.

It will be interesting to see if Belair will get her rematch against Asuka or if the company decides to make it a Triple Threat match for the title at SummerSlam 2023.

