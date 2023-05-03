"Stop it" - Horrified fans react to possibility of Roman Reigns winning World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns is being advertised for the Money in the Bank premium live event this coming July in London, England. Fans have expressed their horror at the possibility of The Tribal Chief winning the World Heavyweight Championship at the event.

WWE introduced a new world title on last week's episode of RAW due to Reigns' dominance as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to the red brand after the draft, while Reigns will remain on SmackDown.

But with the sports entertainment giant advertising The Tribal Chief to appear at Money in the Bank, some are trying to deduce what he could be doing that night. Xero News on Twitter floated the idea of Reigns inserting himself into the MITB Ladder Match and winning the briefcase.

"As Roman is advertised for MITB, what happens if he inserts himself into the MITB ladder match and wins it?" Xero News tweeted. "Can he cash in for the WHC? Just a random thought."

Fans on social media were not having it with the idea of Roman Reigns winning the Money in the Bank contract and cashing in to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns holding all the world titles would certainly break the internet, but would it be good for business?

One fan on Twitter didn't think it was a good idea:

"Stop it."

Here are other reactions to the thought of the Tribal Chief winning the World Heavyweight Championship:

Matt B @burgner1_b @NewsXero Keep these thoughts to yourself, don’t give them any ideas… 🤦🏻‍♂️ I thought LA was a lock?? @NewsXero Keep these thoughts to yourself, don’t give them any ideas… 🤦🏻‍♂️ I thought LA was a lock??

✭ A.T.✭ @iBlackMecca @NewsXero That’s a random thought imma need for you not to have @NewsXero That’s a random thought imma need for you not to have

Garen Tossounian @GarenTossounian @NewsXero Stop pushing this toxic agenda Are you on Roman reigns’ payroll or something? That’s a very lame idea @NewsXero Stop pushing this toxic agenda Are you on Roman reigns’ payroll or something? That’s a very lame idea

Money in the Bank is scheduled for July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. It will be the first big WWE event in England since Insurrextion 2003 in Newcastle.

Who will face Roman Reigns at Night of Champions?

Roman Reigns is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia later this month. However, it seems like Reigns still has no clear challenger for the Premium Live Event.

According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Vince McMahon has several proposals on who he wants Reigns to face at Night of Champions. However, the creative team "scoffed" at McMahon's suggestions and his opponent for the Saudi Arabia event remains unknown.

"I was told that Vince McMahon has pitched several ideas for Roman Reigns' next challenger," WrestleVotes said. "A few of them were even kind of scoffed at, like that doesn't make any sense."

The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion will also be crowned at Night of Champions. Things will become clearer once the changes from the draft become official following Backlash.

Who would you like to see Roman Reigns face at Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

