"STOP LIKING THAT NASTY S**T!!!!!!!" - Twitter erupts after WWE Hall of Famer is called out for liking explicit videos

WWE Superstars are inducted into the Hall of Fame after an incredible wrestling career. It's a place of prestige. However, that does not stop them from being humans. Now, fans have called out D-Von Dudley for liking explicit videos and photos on Twitter.

The star has apparently seen the tweets calling him out and has unliked them as they have disappeared from his Twitter Likes list. However, for a while, the entire wrestling world was shouting at him to be aware that whatever he liked on Twitter was public and could be seen by anyone else.

The WWE veteran was apparently unaware of the same and thus went about liking whatever explicit videos he wanted to. Fans were not ready for the same, and their reactions were quite hilarious.

"D-VON!!!! YOUR LIKES ARE PUBLIC!!!!!!! STOP LIKING THAT NASTY S**T!!!!!!! WE CAN SEEE IT!!!!! DEEEEEEEEEVVVOOOOOOOON!!!!!!!!!!!" one fan wrote.

KC ZELINA VEGA DEFENDER @MAXXINEDUPRIS I gotta stop looking at famous peoples likes cause WTH is DVon liking I gotta stop looking at famous peoples likes cause WTH is DVon liking🌚 https://t.co/FsiiFpkxrL

グレート・ケイジ・ストーナー・キング #MAKIDEATHKILLGANG @purofan202 Wtf has D-Von been liking this is concerning Wtf has D-Von been liking this is concerning https://t.co/gdWuTzBjfg

✨Lovely✨ @ItsLovelyLaveau Oh D-Von a freak freak huh?! Geezus Oh D-Von a freak freak huh?! Geezus

Vin  @WhoisVindictive D-Von Dudley twitter likes considering he was a WWE producer until a few months ago are wild and creep like to me. D-Von Dudley twitter likes considering he was a WWE producer until a few months ago are wild and creep like to me.

Floral Doom @Doomedbased1 D-Von had to get a call, them likes are GONE D-Von had to get a call, them likes are GONE 😂 https://t.co/lBE4H7B96Z

A few fans, though, felt that it was only right that D-Von Dudley should be allowed to like whatever he wanted and be allowed to "testify."

Nicky The Good @nickythegood Everybody talking about D-Von Dudley’s “likes” right now …



Let the man live. Let him TESTIFY!! Everybody talking about D-Von Dudley’s “likes” right now …Let the man live. Let him TESTIFY!!

D-Von Dudley talked about what he's doing now that he's not part of WWE

Now that he is not a WWE producer anymore, D-Von Dudley has spoken about what he's been doing.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the star revealed he is training wrestlers at his academy. He said he was still active and busy doing that regularly.

"I'm still training wrestlers at DDA – D-Von Dudley Academy, which is right in Winter Park, which is right down the road from the Performance Center. I'm having a great time doing that, so I'm still active within the business doing that." [4:13 – 4:30]

The star left his WWE role and said it was time for him to go his own way. HJe said that though he didn't have a disagreement with Triple H or Stephanie McMahon, there were some disagreements with others in the company.

"Although I'm 50 years old, I'm still growing up. I think it was just time to go. You agree to disagree on certain things. Never had a disagreement with Triple H or Stephanie, but it was other people within the organization." [1:49 - 2:03]

Now, he has more time on his hand after leaving WWE. It remains to be seen if he responds after being called out on Twitter.

