"Strip him off asap"- WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' horrendous booking over the last 100 days

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for well over a thousand days. He is feuding with the Usos at the moment, and his world title is in the background for now. He recently crossed 100 days without a televised title defense, and fans were not too pleased.

The Tribal Chief wrestles only when it is absolutely necessary. Since WrestleMania 39, the Bloodline has split, with the Usos waging war against the Head of the Table and Solo Sikoa. The two teams squared off in the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, where the Usos came out on top.

Roman Reigns has not defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on TV since he defeated Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals. It has now been over 100 days since fans got to watch a Universal Championship defense on a televised show.

While that is understandable from a storyline perspective, fans on Twitter were not too pleased with the huge gap between title defenses.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans were not happy with the long gap between title defenses

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at an upcoming live event

Roman Reigns has been operating on a different level over the last few years. The Tribal Chief has become a household name ever since returning as a heel at SummerSlam 2020 and has more mainstream appeal than any other WWE star of the current generation.

Being the biggest name in the company, Roman has been given the star treatment. The Head of the Table has been working a limited schedule for over a year and a half. He also rarely wrestles at house shows, while other stars perform on the weekends.

However, the megastar will be in action at an upcoming live event in Mexico, where he will take on Rey Mysterio with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

The duo also met at a house show in Cincinnati last month, where the champion was able to retain his title after multiple interferences. Their last match on TV programming came back in 2021 when the two collided inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

However, a lot has changed in WWE since then. Roman Reigns no longer has the support of his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, while Rey Mysterio is now backed by the Latino World Order. With the match also taking place in Mexico, one can expect the Master of the 619 to take the Tribal Chief to his limit.