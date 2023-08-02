"Strip her off the title" - Fans go wild over Rhea Ripley possibly repeating more than a decade-old feat

Rhea Ripley's booking as the Women's World Champion has been questionable, to say the least. The Eradicator could end up repeating more than a decade-old feat at SummerSlam 2023, and the possibility of that has left fans furious.

While Ripley has been absolutely dominant inside and outside the squared circle over the last year and a half, she has defended her title only a handful of times on TV.

Many expected her to put the Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam. However, The Eradicator launched a vicious attack on her rival on RAW, sidelining her from in-ring action ahead of the upcoming premium live event.

The angle also means Ripley is unlikely to compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The last time a women's champion did not wrestle at the year's second biggest premium live event was in 2012 when Divas Champion Layla was not booked for the show.

Meanwhile, many fans are upset with The Eradicator's booking as a champion and believe she is more involved in the men's division. Check out the reactions below:

sai! @meteoras



layla held this previous record in 2012 rhea ripley becomes the first diva in over a decade to not have a match at summerslam whilst being the women's championlayla held this previous record in 2012 pic.twitter.com/u6dLhycp6C

Sir_Swami @SirSwami1 @meteoras They have ruined her title reign. It is so bad. I hope they take it off her, given they are so invested in that gimmick with Dom

Nik Scott @78NIKatNITE @meteoras Say it with me.....WWE Booking sucks

Yea she's 1 of the biggest factions in WWE but they couldn't find her an opponent for 1 of the biggest shows of the year?



Her title reign has been horrible as well. I know Liv and Raquel is injured but still there's many more women there

Dallas Cowboys @TF15013 @meteoras I think they hype her up and didn’t get the results they wanted huh

Roman Mania @summerswetchild @meteoras Strip her off the title

Kingceaser84 @clhauling22 @meteoras Rhea title run has been horrible

Top WWE Superstar said losing to Rhea Ripley affected her in real life

While Rhea Ripley has been a dominant champion, many have argued that she has not done a good job of elevating the women's division. Besides the lack of title defenses, The Eradicator has been more involved in her Judgment Day stablemates' storylines during her championship reign.

Ripley defeated Natalya on the latter's birthday in 70 seconds at WWE Night of Champions 2023, which left the pro wrestling world befuddled. The Queen of Harts revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that the loss affected her in real life.

"Even when Jimmy Uso kicked Roman in the head, I saw that vulnerability in Roman where I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Natalya continued. "That vulnerability is a very hard place for people to go to, and even for myself, we talked earlier about what happened with me at Night of Champions. It took me 10 days to tweet about how I don't even know if I know how to be me anymore."

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



I haven’t enjoyed Rhea Ripley’s reign as Women’s World Champion, it just feels bland. Barely defends the title, and is more involved in Dominik Mysterio’s matches more than her own.



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/R55Nw4jnp0 Unpopular opinion:I haven’t enjoyed Rhea Ripley’s reign as Women’s World Champion, it just feels bland. Barely defends the title, and is more involved in Dominik Mysterio’s matches more than her own.

Rhea Ripley was not in action at Money in the Bank and is unlikely to compete at SummerSlam as well. While she is constantly present on weekly shows, most of that time is spent in Dominik Mysterio's storylines.

