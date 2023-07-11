"Such a sloppy match holy sh*t" - WWE fans enraged with Judgment Day taking home win against top champions on RAW

The Judgment Day's victory on the latest episode of RAW has rubbed the WWE fans in the wrong way as they have turned wild on social media.

The team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens went face-to-face against Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a six-man tag team match. The match was made official after the Judgment Day members ambushed The Visionary, and the tag team champs came to the aid of Rollins.

During the match, KO hit a stunner on Dom Dom, which was one of the highlights of the contest. In the match's closing moments, Rhea Ripley grabbed Sami Zayn's leg as he went for the superkick in the corner.

Finn Balor was able to take advantage of the situation and delivered Coup de Grâce to take home the win for Judgment Day on RAW.

The tension between The Demon King and The Archer of Infamy was also put behind, as the two men hugged it out after they emerged victorious over the current World Heavyweight Champion and Tag Team Champions.

Despite having a creative build-up to the match, WWE fans were enraged with the company for giving the heel faction a top spot against Rollins, Zayn, and Owens.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan said that the bout between the two teams was sloppy.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

A furious fan reacted to Rollins, KO, and Zayn losing.

Some WWE fans shared that Judgment Day is overrated and pointed out that the group won by cheating.

Other fans asserted that the heel faction does not need to win all the time and claimed that match didn't go smoothly as expected.

What is next for Judgment Day on WWE programming?

During a backstage segment on WWE RAW, The Eradicator told Priest and Balor to behave and stick together irrespective of their differences.

The Prince angrily mentioned to this year's Money in the Bank winner that he cost him a title match at O2 Arena. But Priest told Finn Balor that he would never cash in his MITB contract on him.

Hence, the former Universal Champion noted that Damian Priest should step back for a while because he wants to settle the score with Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, the Judgment Day members are also headed to tomorrow's WWE NXT since they were invited by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

It remains to be seen if Balor will face Hayes for the NXT Championship ahead of the Great American Bash show.

What did you think of the water under the bridge moment between Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes