"Such a troll" - Fans go nuts after CM Punk's latest TV appearance leads to WWE and TNA rumors

CM Punk has been the talk of town since his release from AEW in September 2023, following a backstage altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. On his latest TV appearance, there were both WWE and TNA references.

For those who don't know, CM Punk also does commentary for the MMA promotion Cage Fury FC. He seems to genuinely enjoy the role as he's found more success in it than he has inside the actual Octagon of UFC. However, he wasn't alone, as one of the co-commentators was John Morgan, often seen in UFC press conferences, usually asking the first question to fighters and Dana White.

While Morgan might be more of an MMA guy than a WWE guy, that didn't stop him from making a TNA reference by using the words "Total Nonstop Action." As you may know, Impact Wrestling is rebranding to TNA from 2024. He even asked if there were any questions for CM Punk to prepare.

While Punk was seen nodding in sarcastic disapproval, the other commentator's handkerchief quickly caught the attention of those watching, as it's a handkerchief with a WWE logo on it. You can see the reactions below:

Triple H was reportedly prepared to answer CM Punk questions after Fastlane 2023

Rumors have been afloat of CM Punk returning to WWE following his departure from AEW. However, the nature of his release and back-to-back backstage altercations in the span of the year led him to be deemed as too big a risk for the company to hold on to.

And just like that, Punk's tenure with AEW ended despite being the company's biggest box office draw. Immediately after that, rumors emerged that there was interest on both WWE and CM Punk's side in return.

The "Best in the World" left WWE unceremoniously in early 2014 due to various issues and was handed his termination papers on his wedding day. That was the straw that broke the camel's back and made it clear that he wasn't returning to WWE anytime soon.

A decade has passed, and the consensus backstage for Punk's return to WWE seems to be a "no," as per Fightful Select.

It was also reported on Fightful Select that Triple H was ready to take questions about Punk but was never asked one in the first place.

Do you want to see him return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

