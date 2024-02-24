Superstar calls out WWE Games over 2K24 mistake

The WWE 2K24 video game will be released soon, but the up-and-down feedback continues as fans and wrestlers get sneak peeks. One superstar has just called out the producers.

Dijak is currently a NXT Superstar, but from September 2020 to October 2022, he was known as T-BAR of RETRIBUTION. The 36-year-old has previously hinted that he was not very fond of the masked gimmick, which fans often agree with.

He took to X today to re-tweet a first-look clip of his 2K24 character. Dijak, unfortunately, still uses T-BAR's entrance, but he's also wearing his Jay Briscoe tribute jacket, and they have NXT's Vengeance Day arena.

"Alright @WWEgames now you’re just f*ckin with me with that T-Bar entrance," he wrote.

Fans noted that the Dijak entrance is in the game, but it has not been confirmed that players can choose it.

Dijak made his video game debut in WWE 2K22 as the masked man of RETRIBUTION. The same game initially featured him as Dominik Dijakovic in the MyRise mode, but the character was not playable outside of this until a fix in the May 2022 patch, which gave Dijak two playable characters - Dijakovic and T-BAR.

The masked man was also featured in 2K23, but Dijak has been chosen for the new game.

Big name confirmed for WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 is set to be released next month. The video game will be available for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

The 2K24 Standard Edition will be released on Friday, March 8, while the Deluxe and 40 Years of WrestleMania Editions will be released on Tuesday, March 5.

In the lead-up to the 2K24 cover reveal, fans called on 2K to select the late Bray Wyatt for one of the covers. While the cover didn't happen, WWE Games has confirmed that The Eater of Worlds will be in the game twice.

"Let. Him. In. [black heart emoji]," they wrote.

Fans noted on X how a playable Wyatt has been a request to game developers for some time, and previously, they had to use created versions of The Fiend and Wyatt. There is speculation on this being DLC, but it was indicated that Wyatt and The Fiend are standard playable characters.

