"Surely he'll win this time"- Wrestling world erupts after WWE announces major Roman Reigns rematch before WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn once again. The announcement caused a huge uproar among fans, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline has been one of the most entertaining ones over the last few years. The former NXT Champion collided with The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber. However, Zayn was unable to come out on top in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

The Underdog from the Underground will get yet another opportunity to avenge his former leader as WWE recently announced a rematch between the two. The bout will take place on March 4 during a live event in Toronto, Canada.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Sami Zayn is getting a rematch…



Fans were excited at the prospect of the two former stablemates meeting once again inside the squared circle. While not many believe that a title change will take place at a house show, some fans are still holding out hope for an upset:

Ａｆｒｏｄａｍｕｓ @JamilBryant @WrestlePurists For what tho? So he can lose again in front of his people? What's the point? @WrestlePurists For what tho? So he can lose again in front of his people? What's the point?

Chair @TopSuperKicker @WrestlePurists Hear me out, just let Sami dethrone Roman at a live event, it'd be funny @WrestlePurists Hear me out, just let Sami dethrone Roman at a live event, it'd be funny

Ved_Ram @IranbirMan @WrestlePurists Please let Sami Dethrone Roman Reigns, sami is a champion material @WrestlePurists Please let Sami Dethrone Roman Reigns, sami is a champion material

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 @WrestlePurists I want to go live but knowing how WWE books it ends in a DQ. No thank you. @WrestlePurists I want to go live but knowing how WWE books it ends in a DQ. No thank you.

✞✞Nisqy✞✞ @Yasin__Ucar @WrestlePurists Is it impossible to have roman lose back to back to cody and sami @WrestlePurists Is it impossible to have roman lose back to back to cody and sami

Ben @OurFutureDays @WrestlePurists Sami simply has to pull a Diesel. Win in like 10 seconds with an immediate Helluva Kick @WrestlePurists Sami simply has to pull a Diesel. Win in like 10 seconds with an immediate Helluva Kick

Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

While Roman Reigns may have to deal with Sami Zayn at a live event, he'll also have to keep a close eye on Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39. The duo will also come face-to-face for the first time on SmackDown this week.

Cody has so far been involved in a war of words with Paul Heyman. The Bloodline's Wiseman has taken multiple shots at Rhodes' family members, making the feud personal.

Roman Reigns is also likely to address the dissension within The Bloodline that started at Royal Rumble. Jey Uso has maintained a distance from his family since the event, and his status with the group is up in the air. The Samoan star did not even accompany his twin brother on RAW this week, as Jimmy teamed up with Solo Sikoa to defeat The Street Profits.

What do you think will go down as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face for the first time on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below!

