"Surprised that WWE let him put it in", "Tony will be pissed lol" - AEW stars' involvement in Cody Rhodes documentary divides fans

The involvement of AEW stars in Cody Rhodes' new documentary has left the WWE Universe divided.

Rhodes' documentary, titled American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, was developed with contributions from AEW stars Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The Elite have allowed Peacock to use footage from their long-running Youtube series, Being the Elite, in the documentary.

The documentary will follow the journey of Cody Rhodes as he transitioned into The American Nightmare, which occurred throughout his tenures in Ring of Honor, NJPW, and AEW. Cody even recently stated that he speaks to The Young Bucks fairly regularly, squashing any negative rumors on the relationship between The American Nightmare and The Elite.

However, the fact that Peacock was able to use footage from BTE for a documentary about a WWE Superstar has left the WWE Universe divided.

One fan believed that Tony Khan will be angered to learn that BTE footage will be used for a WWE documentary.

Another fan mentioned that he was surprised WWE allowed the footage to be included in the documentary.

One fan hoped that they include the episode where Christopher Daniels performed an exorcism on Cody.

While another fan mentioned that this was the Young Bucks' last chance at fame.

One fan pointed out how it's good that WWE is not ignoring Cody's career outside WWE.

Vince Russo slammed Cody Rhodes for his promos

Ever since Cody Rhodes made his WWE return, he has been one of the most popular superstars in the company. He has also delivered exceptional performances in the ring. However, his promos seem to have drawn some criticism for being too sophisticated.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo also recently criticized Cody's promos for using big words and sounding like he's on Broadway.

"It's everything about Cody's demeanor. Bro, this isn't Broadway, this is pro wrestling, and he goes out there with this monologues, he's Shakespearean, and he's on a Broadway stage, and it's like, this is freaking wrestling. Like, talk real. Wrestling needs to be real! Okay, bro? I can't believe for the life of me a professional wrestler talks this prim and proper way, using big words; what do you want to talk about? I don't get the whole Cody thing; I don't. I've never gotten the babyface thing. I don't get it, bro." [17:10 - 18:00]

Despite his fancy promos, Cody's star power is on the rise in the WWE, and it's only a matter of time before he becomes a world champion.

What do you make of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' involvement in Cody's documentary? Sound off in the comments section.

