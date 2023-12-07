Surprising WWE name emerges as the favorite for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

A surprising WWE name has emerged as the favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match next January.

Next year's Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay on January 27, 2024. It is the next WWE premium live event on the calendar and officially kicks off the Road to WrestleMania. Last year, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return as the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Rhodes missed several months due to a torn pectoral muscle but returned to win the Royal Rumble match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, The American Nightmare came up short in the main event after Solo Sikoa interfered, and Roman Reigns walked out of WrestleMania 39, still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Rhea Ripley won last year's Women's Royal Rumble match and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

According to Skybet, CM Punk is favored to win next year's Royal Rumble match. Cody Rhodes, Gunther, LA Knight, and The Rock are the names with the best odds after Punk.

Odds for the Men's Royal Rumble match next year.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE for CM Punk missing RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently bashed the promotion for CM Punk not appearing on this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that Punk could have missed Monday's show due to prior commitments. However, Russo claimed that WWE should have paid them off to ensure that the controversial star was present for this week's episode of the red brand.

"If they signed Punk last minute, I'm assuming maybe he had another commitment for tonight, okay, but Chris do you know what would happen if this were the old days and they signed somebody and all of a sudden, we have Monday Night RAW and there was a prior commitment? Do you know what they did? They paid those people off. They cut them a check. So, they were happy, those people understood, you know, that so-and-so was signed, and that's what you did," he said.

Russo continued:

"So, I'm assuming bro, unless they are absolute dead-brain idiots, I am assuming that Punk had another commitment, maybe they signed him late, but like I said Chris, in the past you just paid off that third party. That's what you did," Vince Russo added. [14:45 - 15:39]

Punk's return to the promotion has captivated wrestling fans. Only time will tell which WWE brand the 45-year-old decides to sign within the weeks ahead.

