Surprising WWE Superstar acknowledges Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief instead of Roman Reigns

Romans Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat to win back the prestigious Ula Fala on the WWE RAW Netflix Premiere. Despite the OTC's impressive victory, SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes recently acknowledged The Street Champion as his Tribal Chief.

The 30-year-old star has shared the wrestling ring with Sikoa on several occasions. In fact, The Bloodline member was the one who dethroned Hayes to become the NXT North American Championship mere days after his main roster debut in 2022.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Carmelo Hayes questioned Sikoa for returning to NXT 2.0 and defeating him for the title despite having joined The Bloodline and the main roster. However, the former NXT Champion added he no longer had any issues with the Solo and referred to the latter as his Tribal Chief.

"My question is, why did he [Solo Sikoa] feel he could come down and take my championship from me? That's my question. You skipped ahead. You didn't go back to the fact that he already got called up. He was already with The Bloodline. I was doing my thing, minding my own damn business, and brother comes down with his stupid little music and his blonde hair, and they're chanting, 'So-lo, So-lo.' And then he came in, he beat my a**, took my title, and then made me have to start from scratch. Screw him. Now he's my Tribal Chief, but at that time, Screw that guy. Of course, I acknowledge Solo Sikoa." [From 0:22 to 1:00]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa were in action on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga were supposed to compete with Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman in a Six-Man Tag Team match. However, at the beginning of the show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis pulled The American Nightmare from the bout as per The Rock's orders.

It led to Sikoa and Fatu omitting Tama Tonga and competing with Strowman and Priest in a two-on-two contest. The heel faction faced a major setback as The Archer of Infamy hit Solo with a South of Heaven Chokeslam for the win after Jacob Fatu had taken out the former Tribal Chief accidentally with a Superkick.

Elsewhere on the card, Carmelo Hayes teamed up with The Miz to take on R-Truth and LA Knight. The back-and-forth contest ended in favor of HIM and The A-Lister after interference from United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Solo Sikoa is currently involved in an intriguing storyline with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. It will be interesting to see if he will cross paths with Carmelo Hayes after everything is said and done between him and his stablemates.

