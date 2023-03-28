"Take away the Cody and Roman Reigns match" - Wrestling veteran raises important issues for WWE before WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the final RAW before WrestleMania 39.

The go-home show of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania emanated from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. This edition of the red brand featured top WWE Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus, Damage CTRL, and many more.

During this week's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that nothing outside of the Cody vs. Roman match on the card had fans excited for WrestleMania.

He stated that fans spent a lot of money to come to the Show of Shows but there was no other encounter that had the same hype and build.

"Take away the Cody and Roman Reigns match. I would just love to ask them, outside of that, what match are you looking forward to and why? I mean very, very simple question, because this entire show was a hype show. I don't know bro, are you looking forward to the six-woman tag that opened the show? I don't know how you'd be looking forward to it if there wasn't any heat tonight." Russo continued. [...] "Is Rey-Dominik the match you're looking forward to? I would really like to understand as a shoot what these people are excited about." [From 2:20 - 3:30]

Russo shared his vision for the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania

During the same conversation, Vince Russo detailed that if he was writing the show, he would have booked Roman Reigns to take down Cody this week.

"If I were writing this show, to me, the entire last thing you would've seen was it being an absolute set-up and Reigns destroying Cody Rhodes. That's how I would have booked this." [From 5:04 - 5:24]

He detailed how Cody would get his revenge at WrestleMania, finally finishing his story by beating Reigns and ending his 900+ day title reign.

Which WrestleMania encounter are you most hyped for? Sound off in the comments section below.

