"Take my money" - WWE Universe reacts as Rhea Ripley hints at WrestleMania match against six-time champion

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's most dominant wrestlers in modern history. The current World Women's Champion is an unstoppable force who has repeatedly defeated opponents to maintain her title reign. She will, however, face a new opponent at WrestleMania 40 when Royal Rumble 2024 approaches, and one potential contender, who also happens to be a six-time champion, has captured her attention.

The competitor in question is none other than SmackDown's Bayley. A core member of Damage CTRL, Bayley is no stranger to championship success. In addition to becoming the two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, she has also held the RAW Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. That being said, she hasn't held onto the gold for very long, and she is now seemingly aiming for Mami.

However, Rhea Ripley isn't just any champion and is more than happy to accept a new challenge. In fact, she recently hinted at the possibility of facing Bayley at WrestleMania 40, taking to X, as she acknowledged the latter's claim of being the future "Mami Slayer".

This unsurprisingly has caught the attention of the WWE Universe. The potential of a clash between Rhea Ripley and Bayley is mouthwatering, and the fans displayed their excitement over the potential match at the Show of Shows on X.

Check out some fan reactions below:

The WWE Universe is ready to see this clash between two heavyweights of the Women's Divison, and are ready to book their tickets.

The potential a match like this has is out of this world, as fans are ready to bring out the popcorn.

Everyone is ready for a feud between Mami and the self-proclaimed Mami Slayer, and some fans have already placed their bets.

There is no denying that a match between the two would be sensational. A straight battle between Bayley, the longest-reigning Women's Champion in WWE history, and Ripley, who is chasing that crown. A clash of the ages, and the fans are already sold on it.

Rhea Ripley also has another superstar interested in her title, Becky Lynch

Bayley isn't the only superstar who wants a piece of Mami. Becky Lynch has also made her interest in winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 known. The Man made her intention clear on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lynch came out to the roar of the crowd and made it clear that she would win the Rumble. Upon her victory, she has no doubts about her future. It lies in RAW and in defeating The Eradicator at The Showcase of the Immortals. A bold statement, but what was Ripley's response?

Well, much like with Bayley, she is open to the prospect of taking on Becky Lynch. At this point, it looks like it doesn't matter who challenges her. There is only one thing on her mind, and that is continuing her reign as the Women's World Champion.

Who would you like to see Rhea Ripley face at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

