"Talk about a once in a lifetime match," "5 minute squash" - Fans react to The Rock possibly facing 29-year-old star at WrestleMania 40

With Cody Rhodes confirmed to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, The Rock is finding himself without a match at The Show of Shows. Amid this, fans have begun talking about other opponents The Great One could face at 'Mania, one of them being Omos.

When The Rock showed up at last week's episode of SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns, fans believed a dream match between the two cousins would soon go down.

However, following the WrestleMania 40 Press Event, the story took another turn as the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes made it clear he wanted to challenge Reigns at 'Mania. This has seemingly jeopardized The Brahma Bull's plans, as he's no longer slated to face his cousin at the Philadelphia show.

A Twitter/X user recently wrote that with now The Rock no longer facing Roman Reigns, he should take on Omos instead at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many fans stormed to the comments section, sharing their take on the possibility of this match between The Great One and The Nigerian Giant. While a few were intrigued about it, others expressed their disinterest in the clash.

Check out some of those reactions below:

The Rock struck Cody Rhodes with a slap during WrestleMania 40 Press Event

One of the most unexpected and shocking moments from the WrestleMania 40 Press Event was when The Brahma Bull slapped Cody Rhodes. This was a result of The Rock taking offense to Cody's words about The Bloodline family.

Unlike his appearance on SmackDown, where he shared a warm hug with The American Nightmare, the Hollywood megastar leaned into a heelish avatar during the Press Event.

Even during his appearance at the Pat McAfee Show, The Great One took brutal shots at Cody Rhodes' fanbase, who made the "We Want Cody" trend viral on social media heading into the Press Event earlier today.

The former WWE Champion's new avatar has made the Road to WrestleMania 40 incredibly exciting and unpredictable. Even though Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is confirmed for WrestleMania 40, fans can expect some more twists and turns in the coming weeks as the show is still close to two months away.

Do you think WWE made the right decision by confirming Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40? Do you think The Rock could still get involved in the match in some form? Sound off in the comments section below.

