Teddy Long reveals the type of person that needs to get banned backstage in wrestling shows (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks that there's one type of person that needs to be banned outright backstage at wrestling shows. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on a certain comment made by Booker T.

Booker T expressed his frustration with veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on his Hall of Fame podcast, particularly for "spoiling" plans for Mustafa Ali to become NXT North American Champion before his release.

He compared it to spoiling the end of a movie and said that Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez should be banned from wrestling shows, whether it's WWE or AEW.

Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long and Bill Apter for their thoughts on Booker T's comments, and the WWE Hall of Famer said that if people are putting out stuff that isn't accurate, then they should be banned:

"If you got people that are putting out stuff that isn't accurate, then they should be banned. They shouldn't be back there. If you're going to be back there, be professional about it. If you got an interview or something, take your camera person, walk up and do it. You're out of there. Leave the guy alone. Move on to the next guy. Don't be all up in catering trying to eat and mingle with all the talent. That's not good. Go get your interviews and get on out of there. So I certainly agree that if there's somebody out there doing interviews out there and then they come out and put something wrong then that's bad." (2:44-3:31 )

However, he didn't specify that Dave Meltzer needs to be banned and made it clear that he doesn't know him too well.

Teddy Long recently revealed that Eric Bischoff had to apologize to him

Teddy Long had crossed paths with Eric Bischoff - not just in WWE but during his days as a referee in Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW between 1985 and 1996. He even did color commentary alongside Bischoff on WCW's International Shows.

Teddy Long revealed on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine that his relationship with Eric Bischoff fell out once a rumor was spread about him:

"This is what I heard, and I don't wanna keep going back to this, but a certain person went to Eric and told him some s**t on me, and then that turned Eric against me a little bit. Eric even apologized to me because he knew. But, like I said, you get caught up in the moment sometimes."

It seems like it's all water under the bridge now.

