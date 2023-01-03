"Thank you for everything"- Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, Nikkita Lyons, and other popular WWE Superstars react to current star's emotional post

WWE Superstars including Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Jacy Jayne, Briana Brandy, Nikkita Lyons, Aliyah, Carmella, and many more have recently reacted to Natalya's emotional post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Nattie recently uploaded a few photos of herself alongside Cora Jade, Banks, Carmella, Morgan, Zelina, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey, Tatum Paxley, Lyons, Lash Legend, Aliyah, and Brandy as she reflected on her journey in the company.

She mentioned how difficult it was for her to step away from the ring, but added that it helped her understand things better.

Check out Nattie's Instagram post here.

WWE Superstars were full of praise and support for the current star. They appreciated the latter for contributing to the business and being one of the kindest people in WWE.

Here are some of the reactions below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Tommy Dreamer spoke about WWE star Natalya joining Toxic Attraction

Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about the possibility of WWE star Natalya joining Toxic Attraction.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that either Dana Brooke or Nattie should join Toxic Attraction as the two women have been a part of NXT for a long time:

"I'm thinking literally Dana Brooke or Nattie. And it's this veteran, 'Listen, I'm talking to you. Talents that have been in this company, in NXT for a while. I could get you to the main roster. I could be doing all these things for you because look what happened for me in my career.' She's basically using these women who're younger." said Dreamer.

He continued and said that Natalya should get back to her gimmick as it will benefit the heel stable on NXT:

"If Nattie did something dramatic or different, it's a new spot for her. Nattie should either do that or Nattie should become like a frickin' exactly what everyone hates, a Diva - a social media Diva. She posts so much pictures and if she was harkening back to the days of the Divas division, oh my God! She'd have so much heat."

It will be interesting to see if Natalya joins Jacy and Gigi Dolin's faction in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on it? Sound off in the comment section below.

