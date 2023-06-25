"Thank god it didn't happen" - Fans went wild over Charlotte Flair's recent match against 33-year-old WWE star

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female WWE Superstars of all time. However, fans were extremely critical and went wild over The Queen's recent match ahead of Money in the Bank 2023 against Lacey Evans, who she was once set to compete against at WrestleMania.

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair returned to the company after a hiatus and immediately went after the new WWE Women's Champion, Asuka. Last night, she was attacked by The Empress of Tomorrow following her one-on-one match against Lacey Evans.

The WWE Universe panned the match not only for the quality but for when it was originally supposed to take place. In 2021, Lacey Evans was paired on-screen with Ric Flair, and the two were feuding with Charlotte Flair on Monday Night RAW during the Thunderdome Era.

Check out some of the reactions below:

iBeast @ibeastIess i'm crying man this match was really meant to be the RAW women's title match at Mania 37 till Lacey got pregnant i'm crying man this match was really meant to be the RAW women's title match at Mania 37 till Lacey got pregnant 😭😭 https://t.co/7Ihi0SbhFl

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @ibeastIess Vince favors Lacey in the women’s div, she finally got a decent booking lol @ibeastIess Vince favors Lacey in the women’s div, she finally got a decent booking lol

Br3n @Br3n47490896 @ibeastIess Who remembers that one weird storyline before she left in 2021 when she was having that thing with Rick flair @ibeastIess Who remembers that one weird storyline before she left in 2021 when she was having that thing with Rick flair

The storyline between Flair and Evans went quite personal, and the RAW Women's Championship was going to be involved in their feud. Fortunately, the storyline ended abruptly, and the match never took place as Lacey Evans went on maternity leave. Instead, Rhea Ripley won the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair will face Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship ahead of Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair held her 14th Women's Championship when she defeated Ronda Rousey at the end of last year to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she lost the title to Mami at WrestleMania 39 Night One and went on a hiatus.

Meanwhile, Asuka changed the face of the division when she ended Bianca Belair's reign as the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow also took the title to Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Asuka received a new title called WWE Women's Championship, which will continue the legacy of the RAW Women's Title. During her celebration, The Queen returned to the company and demanded a match.

Later, the company announced that The Empress of Tomorrow will defend her title against The Queen on the SmackDown in London ahead of Money in the Bank 2023. This will be their 11th one-on-one match since Asuka made her main roster debut in 2017.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's return to Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

