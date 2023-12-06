WWE has weeks to build for the upcoming Royal Rumble event, which takes place in Tropicana Field, Florida, at the end of January 2024. Recently, fans reacted to a report about the return of the former World Heavyweight Champion to the promotion.

Last year, Sheamus created his faction for the second time when he added Ridge Holland and Butch to form The Brawling Brutes. The stable has been a staple on Friday Night SmackDown for a while, but things aren't going well between Holland and Butch after consistently losing to Pretty Deadly.

Meanwhile, The Celtic Warrior has missed months of action after his last match against Edge. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer on WOR, Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes is supposed to return to WWE SmackDown. Fans reacted to the potential return of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Earlier this year, Sheamus was dealing with an injury that caused him to take time from WWE after his match against Edge. It will be interesting to see when The Celtic Warrior returns to the blue brand.

AEW star praises former WWE Champion's work

From 2016 to 2019, Sheamus spent most of his time in WWE's tag team division across both brands alongside Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) as The Bar. The two won a total of 5 Tag Team Championships during their time as a team on RAW and SmackDown.

Last year, Cesaro left WWE and joined AEW, where he became a part of the Blackpool Combat Club. He also won the Ring of Honor World Championship on two occasions. Speaking to WrestleTalk, Castagnoli praised his former partner and said he's a tremendous asset to any promotion that has The Celtic Warrior in it. Check it out:

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus."

Claudio Castagnoli is currently in the Continental Classic. Meanwhile, Sheamus is reportedly set to return to Friday Night SmackDown in the coming week.

