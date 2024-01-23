"THANK YOU PAPA H," "About time" - Fans happy as major name is reportedly removed from WWE SmackDown 

WWE is seemingly set to make a significant change to its weekly SmackDown broadcast, and fans couldn't hide their delight over it. Kevin Patrick has been the lead play-by-play commentator for the blue brand for a few months, but that may no longer be the case.

According to a report from renowned wrestling author Aaron Varble, Patrick will be removed from the SmackDown commentary team. The reason stated was that "it just wasn't working out," with other sources also confirming the story. The Irishman had been put in a "sink or swim" situation after WWE permanently moved Michael Cole to RAW, hoping he'd step up without the veteran alongside him.

The common opinion among fans was that Kevin Patrick never really came into his own as the lead commentator on RAW and SmackDown. Many fans are happy with the reported change, with hopes that Mauro Ranallo or NXT's Vic Joseph will take his place. There has been no word on who it will be yet.

While things didn't turn out too great for Patrick, one must acknowledge how difficult live commentary can be, especially for such a massive brand like WWE. The Irishman could return to his previous backstage role as an interviewer.

WWE SmackDown this week is stacked

While it remains to be seen if Kevin Patrick is on commentary for the SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2024, it will undoubtedly be an eventful show. WWE has announced multiple interesting matches ahead of the premium live event.

Santos Escobar will finally go one-on-one with Carlito, while The Kabuki Warriors could win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory will have a rematch, while Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits look set to meet The Final Testament in the ring.

We'll also get the final build to the Rumble. Nick Aldis may have something in store for The Bloodline. He could potentially ban Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso from Tropicana Field to ensure Roman Reigns doesn't have an unfair advantage in his title match on Saturday. The Tribal Chief wouldn't be happy about that!

