"Thank you, Papa H, " "Worst kept secret in WWE history" - Fans convinced 10-time champion is "showing up at Rumble"

WWE fans have recently been treated to a few big surprises, thanks to the Triple H-led creative team. Fans are now hoping to see a 10-time champion return to the company after a recent cryptic post.

Triple H recently brought back Randy Orton at Survivor Series: WarGames after a lengthy injury. At the end of Survivor Series: WarGames, he surprised viewers by bringing back CM Punk to the fold after working tirelessly to squash all rumors regarding his return.

Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks also seems to be inching closer to a WWE return. She has made many cryptic posts regarding her potential comeback, with the latest one showing her posing outside a venue in Boston where the company held a live event.

Banks' recent teases have fans believing she is returning to the company sooner rather than later. Many took to Twitter following her latest post, saying she could arrive as soon as Royal Rumble 2024 after potentially signing a new contract.

Banks walked out of the Stamford-based wrestling promotion alongside Naomi before the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW. The two were allegedly unhappy with their booking and did not look back. The duo's exit came as a significant surprise to the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

The Boss went on to work in Japan, where she won the IWGP Women's Championship. She has been out with an injury since May 2023 and is widely expected to return to the WWE ring once she recovers.

Comedian Jeff Dye believes Sasha Banks will return to WWE

Many in the entertainment industry consistently follow WWE's product. Comedian Jeff Dye is among the viewers who want to see The Boss return to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Dye made his prediction during an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He noted that the 10-time champion will return under the creative leadership of Chief Content Officer Triple H:

"Where does Sasha Banks land? It's not AEW. She's gonna come to WWE. She's gonna come right back. That's my prediction," he said.

It will be interesting to see whether Jeff Dye's prediction is accurate. He also speculated that AEW World Champion MJF can sign with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion soon.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks return at Royal Rumble 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.