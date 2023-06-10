"Thank You Vince" - Wrestling fans react to rumors of WWE not planning Cody Rhodes' redemption story for WrestleMania 40

Fans are unhappy with the recent rumors of WWE not planning Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Wrestling Blog on Twitter recently reported that there are no current plans for Rhodes vs. Reigns 2 at next year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. The account also noted that The Tribal Chief might defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming live event in Hyderabad, India, on September 9th:

"As of right now, there's no plans on having Cody vs Roman 2 taking place at Wrestlemania 40," the account claimed. "The idea was pitch in by some people, but those talks have stop. It was also mentioned Roman could possibly defend his title at the event is taking place at india this upcoming September."

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ As of right now there’s no plans on having Cody vs Roman 2 taking place at Wrestlemania 40, the idea was pitch in by some people, but those talks have stop, it was also mentioned Roman could possibly defend his title at the event is taking place at india this upcoming September As of right now there’s no plans on having Cody vs Roman 2 taking place at Wrestlemania 40, the idea was pitch in by some people, but those talks have stop, it was also mentioned Roman could possibly defend his title at the event is taking place at india this upcoming September

Fans are not happy with the rumors of WWE changing their plans for Cody Rhodes. One fan claimed that it was due to one man, Vince McMahon:

"Thank You Vince"

Another fan just had enough of WWE creative:

"F**k wwe creative then."

However, not everyone was raging because this fan knew all along:

"hahahaaa i told you all."

There's also a fan who thought that the company will finally do Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40, tweeting:

"Rock vs Roman"

As for Roman's opponent in India, a fan sarcastically predicted that it will be against The Great Khali.

"Can't wait to see Roman VS The Great Khali"

Isaac @Ischuetter @WrestlingBlog_ Can't wait to see Roman VS The Great Khali @WrestlingBlog_ Can't wait to see Roman VS The Great Khali

Some also questioned the account's sources.

Drag0n @Drag0nGamingYT @WrestlingBlog_ How big of a source can you be trusted as? @WrestlingBlog_ How big of a source can you be trusted as?

Darren @rya39638922 @WrestlingBlog_ Tell me you're a fake journalist without telling me your a fake journalist @WrestlingBlog_ Tell me you're a fake journalist without telling me your a fake journalist

Wrestling Insideher @WInsideher365 @WrestlingBlog_ Do you know when Roman will lose or future opponents @WrestlingBlog_ Do you know when Roman will lose or future opponents

Fans are expected to think that WWE will go with Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns 2 at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes' feud with Brock Lesnar feels like the start of his redemption story that should culminate with him winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WrestleMania 40 is not too far out to consider the company's plans. SummerSlam is still two months away, with Rhodes likely to face Lesnar for the third and final time.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes on Raw after WrestleMania 39. Rhodes got his revenge by defeating Lesnar at Backlash in Puerto Rico. The Beat retaliated by costing The American Nightmare a shot at World Heavyweight Championship.

It set up a match between the WWE Superstars at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Lesnar won their second matchup after Rhodes passed out with a broken arm.

With one win each, Rhodes challenged Lesnar to a grudge match anytime and anyplace. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Rhodes vs. Lesnar 3 will be at SummerSlam and it will likely be a Texas Bullrope match.

Rhodes remains on fire despite the loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and Lesnar at Night of Champions. He's also likely headed for a small feud with The Miz and Dominik Mysterio after what happened on this week's Raw.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Give us your answer in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes