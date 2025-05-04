"Thanks for the memories" - Fans react as massive star shockingly teases retirement after WWE release

Fans had a variety of reactions as one of WWE's recently released stars hinted at retirement last night. Braun Strowman's latest post on X, following his unexpected release, suggested that he was done with pro wrestling.
Braun Strowman was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment on June 2, 2021. He returned a year later and had been a mainstay on TV for the past three years or so. The Monster of all Monsters was one of several major names who were let go during this year's release spree.
Shortly after his WWE release, Braun Strowman took to X/Twitter and hinted at retiring from the business. Many fans wished him well in the responses to his post. Check out some notable replies below:
Braun Strowman on his WWE return in 2022
The Monster of all Monsters was an emotional mess when he made his return three years ago. Here's what he said on After The Bell:
“I don’t want to admit it because I’m supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions. It was really really hard to stay in character. I heard that roar, I heard the place come unglued. I just gave myself goosebumps thinking about it. I am home. I cried when I came back through the curtain. Once I got away from everybody, I finally was able to absorb it and let it in.” [H/T SEScoops]
Strowman did quite well during his second run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he couldn't replicate the success of his first run. Strowman became the Universal Champion by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and held the belt for a brief period before losing it to The Fiend.
It remains to be seen what's next for the star now that he's seemingly done with wrestling.