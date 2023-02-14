Create

"That was awesome!!!" - Wrestling world reacts as former two-time WWE Champion destroys Brock Lesnar on RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 14, 2023 08:53 IST
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is a former Universal Champion

The wrestling world erupted as Bobby Lashley destroyed Brock Lesnar during their contract signing tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, a contract signing was set up between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley to make their match at WWE Elimination Chamber official.

Lesnar came out to the ring first, but he didn't need to sign the deal because he did it last week. He then called out Lashley. Before the latter could appear, security personnel came out and brought a separate table and chair for him.

Bobby Lashley said that since he has gotten the better of Brock every time, they would do this on his terms now. He then said that he looked at the contract and didn't know if he was going to sign it.

The Beast, who was getting impatient, threatened to beat Lashley until he signed the contract. After Bobby challenged him to attack him, Brock Lesnar took out the security personnel.

However, this distraction helped Bobby Lashley to attack and spear Brock Lesnar before he finally signed the contract for the match.

The All Mighty @fightbobby just took down @BrockLesnar ahead of #WWEChamber this Saturday!#WWERaw https://t.co/n6W7TBr1bS

Wrestling fans took to Twitter following the segment, with many fans reacting positively to the storyline between these two men.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar That was awesome!!!#WWERAW https://t.co/qFX6FI11bh
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Brock almost shoved that one dude through the barricade lol
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar This storyline in my opinion is better than the bloodline/ roman/ sami storyline
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar What a segment this was 🔥
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar 🔥🔥🔥
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Why is this not in the fight pit
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Somebody better check up on those security guards
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar I enjoyed this.
@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Brock got folded lmao https://t.co/FLa38KUPql

One fan said he couldn't wait to see The Hurt Business return.

@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Bobby slowly becoming a heel again! Let’s go! Can’t wait to see the Hurt business back! https://t.co/JbYZJOdoPJ

Another fan suggested that Lashley was greater than Lesnar.

@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Bobby Lashley > BrockLesnar

Another fan stated that he could watch these two men fight forever.

@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Could watch these two scrap forever https://t.co/S5853hfGoM

Another fan hoped that the match would live up to expectations at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

@WWE @fightbobby @BrockLesnar Let’s hope it lives up to its billing at the chamber!

Now that both men have signed the contract, the match has been made official for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Who do you think will win at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
