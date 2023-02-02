"That clearly wasn't in my expectations" - Cody Rhodes reveals what went wrong for him during the WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes returned as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match at WWE's premium live event this past Saturday night. He battled Intercontinental Champion Gunther for several minutes but was eventually able to eliminate The Ring General to win the bout.

Rhodes went on to warn Roman Reigns on this week's RAW that he will be taking the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from him at WrestleMania 39. While it would end up being a great night for the former AEW EVP, things certainly didn't start that way.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Cody disclosed that he blew out his eardrum during his entrance and had difficulty finding the hard cam after he was asked if his return to the ring was what he expected.

"It was a different experience than my expectations. It's funny because in the very beginning, it is not a major injury or anything, it doesn't need any headlines. Early in the match, I got my left eardrum popped. So, what a night to not be able to hear the audience that well. The best thing about that was it was like being in a movie in slow motion," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes added that he had difficulty finding the hard cam during the match, but at least he was able to find the WrestleMania sign to point at.

"I could see this all almost happening in real-time, and I could see the people reacting. Again, just completely muffled in this left side during that match. That clearly wasn't in my expectations, me not being able to find the hard cam wasn't in my expectations, for all I tried. But I sure as hell found the WrestleMania sign," added Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes sends warning to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes kicked off this week's edition of WWE RAW and sent a strong message to Roman Reigns.

He noted that Roman Reigns is the best wrestler in the business right now, and he has a tall task in front of him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, Cody ended his promo with a warning to The Tribal Chief.

The 37-year-old claimed that Reigns would still be able to call himself The Head of the Table after the biggest show of the year, but he will not be able to call himself the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns will likely have to deal with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso following The Bloodline falling apart at the end of the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see when Reigns and Rhodes meet face-to-face on television.

