"That face turn is cominggg," "Foreshadowing" - WWE Universe is concerned for Bayley after a major angle on SmackDown

The WWE Universe is concerned for Bayley after the opening segment of this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Role Model will be in action on tomorrow night's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. She will be teaming up with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka against the team of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in the Women's WarGames Match.

During the opening segment of SmackDown, Bayley made her way to the ring all by herself to confront the babyfaces ahead of WarGames. Fans took to social media to express their concern for The Role Model, claiming it won't be long before the rest of Damage CTRL takes out its leader.

The WWE Universe is also convinced that Bayley will be turning face in the near future.

The issues within Damage CTRL began at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event after the returning Kairi Sane assisted IYO SKY in retaining the Women's Championship. Sane's interference led to SKY defeating Bianca Belair.

Shortly afterward, it was Asuka's turn to join the faction. The Empress of Tomorrow turned heel by attacking The EST.

Do you think that The Role Model will soon be betrayed by Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section.