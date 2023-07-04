"That fan is lucky he didn't slap him" - Twitter bashes WWE fan for inappropriately grabbing Roman Reigns' arm

A fan is receiving flak from Wrestling Twitter for inappropriately grabbing Roman Reigns' arm after Money in the Bank 2023 went off the air.

The Tribal Chief won't forget MITB 2023 for a long time. He and Solo Sikoa lost the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match to The Usos. To add insult to injury, Reigns was the one who got pinned.

After the show went off the air, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were seen heading to the back. Suddenly, a fan took it too far and grabbed Reigns' arm. The Tribal Chief flinched and gave a death stare to the fan.

The footage quickly went viral, and the WWE Universe bashed the fan in question on Twitter. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

ꜱᴀʀᴀʜ ⁱˢ ᵈᵉᵛᵒᵗᵉᵈ ᵗᵒ ʰᵉʳ ᵗʳⁱᵇᵃˡ ᶜʰⁱᵉᶠ @RoMoxSquad

(Cto) Fans just can't keep their hands of Roman Reigns. I get that it's tempting to touch him, but boundaries exist for a reason(Cto) Fans just can't keep their hands of Roman Reigns. I get that it's tempting to touch him, but boundaries exist for a reason😭(Cto) https://t.co/LusyFehbHg

Keith Blanchette @KeithStephenB22 @RoMoxSquad What the hell is wrong with people, boundaries are not that difficult to understand. That fan is lucky he didn't slap him. @RoMoxSquad What the hell is wrong with people, boundaries are not that difficult to understand. That fan is lucky he didn't slap him.

tay @taydaq @RoMoxSquad Seriously, I hate how often fans think they can just touch these celebrities. Not cool, dude. @RoMoxSquad Seriously, I hate how often fans think they can just touch these celebrities. Not cool, dude.

Alexandria @cloudsandthings



Wrestlers are used to being patted on the shoulder or back and ignore it. But that man physically grabbed him.



Character or not, he has a right to be mad. @RoMoxSquad A touch is fine. Like, a Pat. Grabs (which this guy did) are not okay.Wrestlers are used to being patted on the shoulder or back and ignore it. But that man physically grabbed him.Character or not, he has a right to be mad. @RoMoxSquad A touch is fine. Like, a Pat. Grabs (which this guy did) are not okay. Wrestlers are used to being patted on the shoulder or back and ignore it. But that man physically grabbed him. Character or not, he has a right to be mad.

Tammy Prather @vixevilcat7 @RoMoxSquad Yeah, it would have been different if he'd actually walked up to the guy, but he had his back to him, didn't even see him. The guy just touched him without warning. I don't blame Roman for jumping like he did. @RoMoxSquad Yeah, it would have been different if he'd actually walked up to the guy, but he had his back to him, didn't even see him. The guy just touched him without warning. I don't blame Roman for jumping like he did.

Roman Reigns has had a rough past few weeks

The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title by beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Since then, things have gone downhill for Reigns. Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns at Night of Champions in 2023. Jey Uso followed him soon after. At Money in the Bank 2023, Reigns was finally pinned after 1294 days.

Roman Reigns still holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, though. He will do everything possible to keep the belt on his shoulder in the coming months. Reigns must be devastated at the moment over the implosion of The Bloodline. Earlier this year, Reigns talked about his family and had nothing but big praise for The Usos. Here's what he told LA Times during WrestleMania season:

“Jey is the most charismatic of the group. And I think he also has more potential than all of us. What people often don’t understand about most twins is, they do have a hierarchy. There is an older brother, there is a younger brother, and they do believe in that. Jimmy really is the older brother. So with Jey there comes those weird, layered insecurities and that little man syndrome that Jey can have because he’s always trying to prove himself. And me and Jimmy have always been able to knock him down. That’s why he carries such a big chip on his shoulder and why he is one of the more layered characters of the Bloodline." [H/T LA Times]

Back then, Roman Reigns had no idea that he was mere weeks away from being betrayed by The Usos. After losing to his brothers at Money In The Bank, Reigns wasn't in a good mood. It was certainly not a good idea on the fan's part to grab Reigns in the manner he did.

What do you think? Did the fan go too far? Sound off in the comments section below.

