"That guy sacked him" - WWE fans react to news of 11 time Champion's injury

Being a WWE Superstar is a dangerous job, with injuries being a part and parcel of the profession. A former champion has been put on the self after an injury he suffered during the previous episode of RAW.

The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, took on Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders last Monday night in a tag match in Memphis, Tennessee. The newly formed tag team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle was seated at ringside for the match. The Scottish Psychopath lost his temper after one of The Viking Raiders pushed Kofi into him and his tag team partner.

The former World Champion started throwing office chairs around in frustration and anger. One of those chairs accidentally hit Woods and caused a legitimate injury to him. The UpUpDownDown host suffered a Cervical strain, which will keep him out of action next week, as confirmed by WWE. The injury was also confirmed by the 11-time Tag Team Champion personally. Fans shared their disappointment at the news of the injury.

Next week's RAW will take place on the same day as The New Day member’s birthday. The star shared his disappointment about not being able to compete at the show on his Birthday for the fans. Many fans also speculated that this might be the start of Drew’s heel turn.

You can take a look at some of the reactions from fans on WWE’s tweet confirming the injury below:

Fans reacting to news about Woods' injury

Fromer WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to turn heel according to rumors

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle have formed a tag team

Drew McIntyre was WWE’s MVP during the pandemic and Thunderdome era. He has, however, been absent from the main event picture for a while and lost his last feud against the Intercontinental Champion Gunther after making his latest return to television. His tag team partner, Riddle, has also not had the best time since his last tag team partner, Randy Orton, got hurt.

This has led fans to speculate that a heel turn may be incoming for the duo in order to change their momentum on the main roster. Fans see the accidental injury caused by the Former WWE Champion as the perfect opportunity to turn the team into legitimate, serious heels.

There is also speculation that Drew is not happy with the direction of his on-screen character and might be looking for a change. Those rumors have been put to rest by his return and previous comments made by the wrestler himself.

Do you want to see McIntyre and Riddle continue teaming up? Would you like them to turn heel, or do you enjoy seeing them as faces? Let us know in the comments below.