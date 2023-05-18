"That would be such an iconic cash in"- WWE Universe backs recently rehired star to win the Money in the Bank briefcase

Chelsea Green has been one of the most 'over' stars brought back by Triple H since taking control of WWE's creative duties. Fans believe the 32-year-old is the ideal candidate to win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Chelsea has settled in well in her current 'Karen-like' gimmick and is often at the heart of the most entertaining segments on TV programming. While she may not have many victories, the former IMPACT star is widely popular among fans.

The Money in the Bank briefcase has often been used to allow an underdog to win the top prize. While Green lacks credibility to defeat current champions, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, she certainly can do so after getting the opportunity to cash in the contract at any time and place.

Many fans believe the recently rehired star's character makes her the perfect fit to win this year's high-stakes ladder match.

Check out a few responses below:

Back_From_The_Dead @sarayah_moon @MandysEyesight That would be such a iconic cash in. I can imagine her parading around with that mitb briefcase lol @MandysEyesight That would be such a iconic cash in. I can imagine her parading around with that mitb briefcase lol

Hunter 🤘🏻 @xBlackStarPunkx @MandysEyesight Could you imagine?! Her character work while walking around with it like a damn purse would be sooo good!! @MandysEyesight Could you imagine?! Her character work while walking around with it like a damn purse would be sooo good!!

Tasmo @el_tasmo @MandysEyesight thats an agenda I can get behind @MandysEyesight thats an agenda I can get behind

Chelsea Green was in action on this week's RAW, where she lost a singles match to Raquel Rodriguez after the scheduled tag team match couldn't take place due to Liv Morgan's injury.

In case you missed RAW, you can check out the complete results and highlights by clicking here.

Chelsea Green is currently a part of WWE's tag team division

Chelsea Green stunned the wrestling world at Royal Rumble earlier this year as she returned to WWE after getting released from her contract in 2021. While the 32-year-old did not get much tv time during her first stint, things have been different in her second run.

Green has not achieved much inside the squared circle since her comeback. She was even eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match in a record five seconds, which paved the way for her current gimmick.

The former IMPACT star has been a menace to Adam Pearce ever since and is often seen complaining about the smallest of matters.

Chelsea has been a prominent member of WWE's women's division. While she started as a tag partner for Carmella, the duo's time together was cut short after The Princess of Staten Island had to take time off for pregnancy. The Canadian star has joined forces with Sonya Deville since then.

The pair has been chasing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship over the last few weeks. They were slated to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles on RAW this week, but the match could not take place due to Morgan suffering an injury.

Do you believe Chelsea Green is a viable candidate to win Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes