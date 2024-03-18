"That landing was gruesome," "Gotta Hurt" - WWE Universe reacts to scary SmackDown botch

A potentially scary incident occurred during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The botch took place during Damage CTRL's brutal attack on their former leader, Bayley.

On the March 15 episode of the blue brand, former stablemates Bayley and Dakota Kai locked horns in a singles match. The match ended in a DQ after Iyo Sky attacked the first Women's Grandslam Champion. Damage CTRL proceeded to attack the 34-year-old Naomi, who came out to help the veteran, but the numbers proved too much.

WWE recently shared a video of the brutal attack on Instagram that saw Sky hit Bayley with her signature moonsault. Unfortunately, The Genius of the Sky could not nail her landing this time as her knee made contact with The Role Model's head.

WWE fans were quick to notice the botch and promptly pointed out the same in the comments section. Several fans criticized the Women's Champion for her mistake, while others were glad Bayley was fine after being on the receiving end of the botched move.

Dutch Mantell shares his take on WWE Superstar betraying Bayley to side with Damage CTRL

On the March 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley teamed up with Dakota Kai to face Kabuki Warriors. During the match, Dakota Kai turned against Bayley and sided with Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Iyo Sky instead.

Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on Kai's betrayal. During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the 74-year-old stated that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion's heel turn allows other babyfaces to step up and help The Role Model fight the heel faction:

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans' minds operate differently from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about who is going to fill in that spot. Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling. Now they can pull somebody, somebody that needs the rub needs the push, stick them in there, it will surprise you," said Dutch Mantell.

Bayley will challenge Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. The contest might involve interference from Damage CTRL members to help the champion retain her title. It remains to be seen if Bayley can find able allies before her match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will win the championship match at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section.