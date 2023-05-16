"That'll be wild" - Fans react to former WWE Champion possibly returning from hiatus to join Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against Imperium

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to take on Imperium next week on WWE RAW with a partner of their choosing. While many names are being thrown around to join forces with the tag team champions, the wrestling world is abuzz at the prospect of Drew McIntyre returning to align with the duo.

Drew McIntyre has been away from the squared circle since his match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. While his WWE status is unclear due to ongoing contract negotiations, The Scottish Warrior was moved to Monday Night RAW during the recently concluded Draft. However, he is yet to make an appearance on the red brand.

This week on RAW, Gunther confronted Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage for the disrespect the duo showed to Imperium last week. Owens soon challenged The Ring General to a tag team match with Zayn stating that they'll find a partner for the same.

Soon after the confrontation, fans took to social media to speculate who could be the Canadian stars' partner, with many throwing McIntyre's name in the hat.

Some fans even suggested the former WWE Champion turning heel during/after the match:

Imperium made their presence felt in Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been in a feud with The Bloodline for several months. However, the duo also had to deal with The Judgment Day and Imperium on RAW, with the two heel factions seemingly in cahoots with Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman was shown backstage talking to both factions before Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on Sami and KO in the main event. During the match, Imperium made their way to the ringside to distract the referee. This allowed Finn Balor to take advantage as the former Universal Champion pinned Sami Zayn to secure the victory for his team.

Zayn and Owens will have a bigger task at Night of Champions, where they will take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line. Paul Heyman made the match official on last week's SmackDown, where The Tribal Chief also addressed The Usos' recent losses against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

What do you think will happen at Night of Champions? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts.

