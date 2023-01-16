"That makes no sense at all" - WWE Universe reacts to reported title plans for Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has been the WWE world champion for a remarkable amount of time. While his reign shows no signs of coming to an end, an interesting pitch has been reported, and fans have had their say on it.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship back in August 2020 when he defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat bout at Payback. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match to capture the WWE Championship.

With the help of the Bloodline, the Head of the Table has managed to retain his titles despite facing fierce challenges from John Cena, Edge, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and many other top superstars.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Roman Reigns could be getting stripped of one of his titles soon. The report further noted that a tournament would be held to crown the new champion, with the finals taking place in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 39.

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing a pitch not confirmed but it is Roman gets stripped.



Tournament to crown new Champ.



The response from the WWE Universe was highly divided.

Jay Sweigart @JaySwag88 @NewsXero What’s the purpose of him being stripped? He’s defending the titles. Unless he’s injured this doesn’t make sense @NewsXero What’s the purpose of him being stripped? He’s defending the titles. Unless he’s injured this doesn’t make sense

Nathan Humphries @NathanH04031213 @NewsXero Ugh really? One of the greatest undisputed championship reigns ends in him being stripped, almost makes the entire story bad retrospectively. Dethroning him is pointless if no one does it @NewsXero Ugh really? One of the greatest undisputed championship reigns ends in him being stripped, almost makes the entire story bad retrospectively. Dethroning him is pointless if no one does it

Troythegamerhd @troythegamerhd @NewsXero That makes no sense at all @NewsXero That makes no sense at all

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had an interesting pitch for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' iron grip over the titles has led to the wrestling community debating who could dethrone the former Shield member. Could Stone Cold be the one to dethrone the leader of the Bloodline?

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo explained how Stone Cold Steve Austin could help Sami Zayn leave The Bloodline and then go on to win the titles at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"Can you imagine if you used Zayn and, because of the turn [Zayn betraying Reigns], Austin goes over, wins the title," Russo said. "But hold on for a second, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone]. Then Austin cuts the promo, 'Listen, man, after being in the ring with the best, I realized…' he can't go on anymore […] He relinquishes that belt and then it's between Reigns and Zayn." [From 6:37 – 7:15]

Sami Zayn has played a significant role in ensuring the Bloodline story's popularity in recent months. However, over the last few weeks, seeds have been sown for an eventual clash between the Canadian star and the rest of the Bloodline.

