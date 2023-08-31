"That means he's coming back" - WWE fans excited after hearing what Randy Orton wants to do 

Randy Orton has one goal in mind regarding his WWE career. The star, who has become one of the most beloved stars in the company over the years, is currently absent due to a severe back injury. Now, fans are excited after his comments emerged stating his goal in WWE.

Orton has been out of action since last year after his back injury put him on the sidelines. Since then, he's been through multiple medical procedures, with constant rumors of a return. There are various scenarios fans and experts have theorized for his return, but it's yet to happen.

In April 2022, before the injury put Randy Orton out of commission, the star was sure about his goal for his wrestling career. He wanted to be the star who had wrestled longer than anyone else at the top.

“You know, I think talking WWE more specifically, my legacy will be that I was the next guy after The Undertaker, that was the only person that never went anywhere else and had more matches, more titles, more accolades. I don’t care, Roman Reigns, I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood. I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody,” Orton said.

The last comment, in particular, made fans quite excited. The star's goal is to be in the ring and performing in WWE longer than anyone else.

Some spoke up about it on Twitter. One fan pointed out that he would be the one to break the 16-time champion record if this was his goal.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, others inferred it to mean that the star will return as he still has a goal he needs to pursue.

Expand Tweet

Others also wondered where the star was, and they demanded that he be returned to TV.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Orton made it clear in the comments that he meant this except for the Undertaker and wrestler's runs in WWE, some fans pointed out Sting's and Terry Funk's runs. This is even though most of their careers have been outside WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When was Randy Orton last seen in WWE?

Randy Orton last appeared on the May 20, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown

It's been over a year since Randy Orton was last seen on WWE programming. The fans have also keenly felt his absence, as seen in the above comments.

His injury has kept him away for longer than anyone expected. For now, there's no confirmation for when Randy Orton returns to the ring.

When do you think Orton will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.