"That means he's winning" - Fans erupt after Cody Rhodes confirms major appearance at WrestleMania 40

Fans have been buzzing ever since Cody Rhodes spilled the beans on a major appearance that could happen at WrestleMania 40. In a recent interview, Cody disclosed that his mother would be in attendance at the upcoming show.

It's no secret that things have become extremely personal between The American Nightmare and The Rock ever since the latter dragged his mother into their feud. The Brahma Bull even pulled out a belt that had "Mama Rhodes" written on it on RAW a couple of weeks ago, with which he brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes.

In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Cody was asked if, after all the mentions of his mother on TV, she would be present at WrestleMania 40. The 38-year-old immediately confirmed that she would indeed make her presence felt at the show.

Expand Tweet

As expected, his comments quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of attention from the wrestling universe. Many of those fans pointed out how WWE could have a confrontation between The Rock and Mama Rhodes at Mania 40 that could bring the house down in Philadelphia. A few also pointed out how his mom's presence could ensure Cody Rhodes comes out on top.

Check out the reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi, will also be present at WrestleMania 40

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, The American Nightmare revealed that his wife Brandi Rhodes was also likely to be present at ringside at WrestleMania 40 this weekend. However, Cody Rhodes added that he doesn't see Brandi getting involved in the ring in any way as he wants her to stay out of harm's way.

"I don't know if 'involved' is the right way to put it. I wouldn't want her [to]. Wrestling is violent no matter how you look at it. I wouldn't want her to be in that harm's way. But I do think ... I guess this is a little scoop, final stop of the day. I do think you will see Brandi at WrestleMania," he said.

Cody Rhodes will join forces with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40 in arguably the biggest tag team match in the event's story. If The American Nightmare and Rollins were to fall short, the Night Two match between Cody and Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title would become a Bloodline Rules match, making it doubly hard for the former to win.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you see Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion