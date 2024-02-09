"That might happen as well" - 10-time Tag Team Champion may dethrone Gunther at WWE WrestleMania, says veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther may not be holding his WWE Intercontinental Championship belt for much longer if a former 10-time Tag Team Champion gets a title shot against him at WrestleMania 40, according to Bill Apter.

In a recent episode of RAW, Gunther was seen bragging about his dominant run as the Intercontinental Champion alongside Imperium. This led to Jey Uso coming out, after which he extended a challenge for the title. A short battle of words ensued, quickly turning into a brawl. The New Day came to the aid of Jey, rescuing him and closing the segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained that this could very well lead to Jey breaking Gunther's winning streak at WrestleMania.

"Looks like from what we saw recently on Monday Night RAW, that Jey Uso might get the nod as well. Because he is so over, the fans adore him. That might happen as well." [3:02 onwards]

Jey Uso has also previously expressed his intention to win the WWE Intercontinental Title

Jey Uso is apparently quite keen to bag the WWE IC Championship belt, judging by his words.

In a conversation with The Ringer last year, the former Bloodline member explained why he wanted the prestigious title around his waist. He stated:

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC Title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to da*n run that."

Whether Jey Uso's wish will come true or not is something only time will tell. For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will have a match at WWE WrestleMania this year.

