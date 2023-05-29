"That would probably collapse the internet" - Fans believe 34-year-old star is trying to get herself recruited into Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has established itself as one of the top factions in WWE right now. The team consisting of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest have been running roughshod on RAW. Fans believe that RAW interviewer Cathy Kelley is trying to get herself inducted into a group after a photo of her with the group went viral.

Known for her versatility, Cathy Kelley has excelled in various roles throughout her WWE career. From conducting hard-hitting interviews with WWE superstars to hosting popular shows like "WWE Now" and "This Week in WWE," she has showcased her exceptional talent and versatility as a presenter. She is currently the backstage interviewer on RAW and has been commended for her job.

Judgement Day has been looking for new members and will likely see a new addition to the faction soon. However, despite fans rooting for Kelley to join the faction, it does seem unlikely, as the 34-year-old is not a trained wrestler and is only part of the announce team. She also allegedly dated Finn Balor for some time.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Cathy Kelly trying to get recruited to the Judgment Day Cathy Kelly trying to get recruited to the Judgment Day 👀👀 https://t.co/XtwAyLXjGN

JD McDonagh is rumored to be joining the Judgment Day

Apart from speculations of Cathy Kelley potentially joining the faction, there are rumors that recent NXT call-up JD McDonagh will soon become a part of the faction. According to a report from BWE, it is highly likely that Finn Balor will recruit McDonagh and officially induct him as a member of The Judgment Day faction.

The news suggests that including JD McDonagh in the faction is not a question of if, but rather a matter of when. WWE sees potential in McDonagh and is keen on capitalizing on his talents by aligning him with Balor's group.

The Judgment Day, known for its dominance and strategic maneuvers, could greatly benefit from McDonagh's skills, and The Irish superstar will fit right into the group with his edgy attitude.

Poll : Should Cathy Kelly join JD? Yes No 0 votes