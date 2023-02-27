"That’s a dream match" - Wrestling world wants former AEW World Champion to face AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins in WWE

The wrestling world has reacted to the possibility of WWE stars AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins facing former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a series of dream matches.
Recent speculation has suggested that the Canadian star could potentially join WWE under Triple H's creative direction. Omega jumping ship from AEW would be groundbreaking and similar to Rhodes' departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Taking to Twitter, fans recently reacted to the prospect of a match between Omega and Rollins at WrestleMania 40. In reaction, fans also expressed their interest in Omega possibly facing former Bullet Club members AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.
Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will likely feature in marquee matches at WrestleMania39
Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
After suffering an injury last year, The American Nightmare finally returned at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. This led to the confirmation of the Rhodes vs. Reigns mega-match.
A win at The Grandest Stage of Them All will mark the first WWE world championship victory for the 37-year-old superstar. Previously, he has held the Ring of Honor and NWA World Heavyweight Championships. However, Rhodes never had the pleasure of holding the AEW World Championship.
Seth Rollins, meanwhile, is likely to face Logan Paul in a singles match at WrestleMania 39. Rollins and Paul crossed paths during the 30-Man Rumble, and ever since, The Visionary has been taking digs at the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler.
The match between Rollins and Paul is yet to be confirmed but could be made official in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, for AJ Styles, he is likely to miss this year's WrestleMania, having suffered an untimely injury.
What are your fantasy Kenny Omega matches in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.
Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here