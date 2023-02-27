"That’s a dream match" - Wrestling world wants former AEW World Champion to face AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins in WWE

The wrestling world has reacted to the possibility of WWE stars AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins facing former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a series of dream matches.

Recent speculation has suggested that the Canadian star could potentially join WWE under Triple H's creative direction. Omega jumping ship from AEW would be groundbreaking and similar to Rhodes' departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Taking to Twitter, fans recently reacted to the prospect of a match between Omega and Rollins at WrestleMania 40. In reaction, fans also expressed their interest in Omega possibly facing former Bullet Club members AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Donovan Hicks @dvnhicks2 @TheEnemiesPE3 I'd rather have a Kenny Omega vs AJ Styles match at Wrestlemania. We never got that match when Kenny turned and we don't know how much longer AJ will be in the ring for @TheEnemiesPE3 I'd rather have a Kenny Omega vs AJ Styles match at Wrestlemania. We never got that match when Kenny turned and we don't know how much longer AJ will be in the ring for

Flizz @Fly_Flizzy @TheEnemiesPE3 Kenny dream is to face aj at mania and tbh time is ticking for both men but Tony letting Kenny leave aew would be the worst thing to happen to aew they’ll be fine in the long run of course but it’d be a heavy blow regardless @TheEnemiesPE3 Kenny dream is to face aj at mania and tbh time is ticking for both men but Tony letting Kenny leave aew would be the worst thing to happen to aew they’ll be fine in the long run of course but it’d be a heavy blow regardless

Slackboy101 @SlackDragon101 @TheEnemiesPE3 I do remeber hearing either AJ or Kenny said they wanted to do a match at Wrestlemania @TheEnemiesPE3 I do remeber hearing either AJ or Kenny said they wanted to do a match at Wrestlemania

HENNY OMEGA @blkghxst @TheEnemiesPE3 I want to see Kenny in the E. There’s a few dudes I want to see come to the E and work some storylines and “dream” matches. Kenny vs Rollins, Kenny vs AJ, Kenny vs Balor, Kenny vs Orton are what I would like to see. @TheEnemiesPE3 I want to see Kenny in the E. There’s a few dudes I want to see come to the E and work some storylines and “dream” matches. Kenny vs Rollins, Kenny vs AJ, Kenny vs Balor, Kenny vs Orton are what I would like to see.

J B @jbrax1122 @TheEnemiesPE3 Nah, he can have all those wrestling classics but the streets NEED Omega v Roman at Mania for the “Greatest of this generation” match. Roman goes over @TheEnemiesPE3 Nah, he can have all those wrestling classics but the streets NEED Omega v Roman at Mania for the “Greatest of this generation” match. Roman goes over

Chrs610 @cmk1127 @TheEnemiesPE3 Wrestlemania 40 - Omega vs Rollins, Cody vs MJF, Young Bucks vs Sami/KO @TheEnemiesPE3 Wrestlemania 40 - Omega vs Rollins, Cody vs MJF, Young Bucks vs Sami/KO

THE™ Matt @StoneColdJedi @TheEnemiesPE3 I was at a convention some years ago where Seth appeared and someone asked about a dream opponent, and Seth named Omega. @TheEnemiesPE3 I was at a convention some years ago where Seth appeared and someone asked about a dream opponent, and Seth named Omega.

SMOOTH GXD @HEELdre @TheEnemiesPE3 Main event of night 1 for the WWE Championship @TheEnemiesPE3 Main event of night 1 for the WWE Championship

Ruben @The_Rubo @TheEnemiesPE3 That’s a dream match I’ll love to happen @TheEnemiesPE3 That’s a dream match I’ll love to happen

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will likely feature in marquee matches at WrestleMania39

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

After suffering an injury last year, The American Nightmare finally returned at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. This led to the confirmation of the Rhodes vs. Reigns mega-match.

A win at The Grandest Stage of Them All will mark the first WWE world championship victory for the 37-year-old superstar. Previously, he has held the Ring of Honor and NWA World Heavyweight Championships. However, Rhodes never had the pleasure of holding the AEW World Championship.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, is likely to face Logan Paul in a singles match at WrestleMania 39. Rollins and Paul crossed paths during the 30-Man Rumble, and ever since, The Visionary has been taking digs at the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler.

The match between Rollins and Paul is yet to be confirmed but could be made official in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, for AJ Styles, he is likely to miss this year's WrestleMania, having suffered an untimely injury.

What are your fantasy Kenny Omega matches in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

