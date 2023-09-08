"That’s horrifying to look at" - WWE Universe is appalled at Rhea Ripley's message to Bloodline member following RAW

This past week on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio approached Jey Uso at the request of Rhea Ripley and seemingly offered him a place in The Judgment Day. Dominik explained that he had the same issues with his father and that they could bond over their families, before leaving the offer on the table.

It appears that the other members of The Judgment Day could be on-board with this move since Rhea Ripley recently shared an image of Jey Uso and what he would seemingly look like as a member of her stable. Of course, this look isn't something that most of the WWE Universe is a fan of and some of the reactions have made that clear.

Interestingly, it appears that the WWE Universe are only against Jey Uso changing his look in order to be added to the group, many fans appear to be OK with the former Bloodline member stepping into a new stable following his move over to RAW.

Uso was a main part of The Bloodline for several years and is a main event caliber wrestler, which could be why The Judgment Day is looking to recruit him. Perhaps they would rather be with him than up against him. In the long term, this could also lead to The Bloodline vs. The Judgment Day at Survivor Series in November.

Will Rhea Ripley convince Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley appears to be the leader of The Judgment Day at the moment and sent Dominik Mysterio to talk to Uso. Ripley appears to have the best interests of her stable at heart and has been pushing for Damian Priest and Finn Balor to get back on the same page, whilst also handling JD McDonagh looking to join the group.

The Women's World Champion does have her own issues to deal with this week on RAW when she takes on Raquel Rodriguez in a championship match. Dominik Mysterio has been banned from ringside, but the rest of Judgment Day hasn't. JD McDonagh could see this as another opportunity to show his worth.

Jey Uso could also be looking to make a statement next week on RAW and since it's unclear if he has joined the red brand as a face or a heel at the moment, it could go either way.

