"That's a HUGE bi*ch" - Trish Stratus sends a message to 40-year-old WWE SmackDown star

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her presence felt on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, her appearance did not go as planned, she later fired a shot at a 40-year-old star following the Friday night show.

Ad

Nia Jax was at ringside to support Candice LeRae during her singles match against Tiffany Stratton on the February 21 episode of the blue brand. The reigning WWE Women's Champion secured a big win over The Poison Pixie.

However, after the match, Jax wasted no time and attacked Stratton. Trish Stratus came to the aid of The Buff Barbie but was neutralized moments later. The Irresistible Force hit her finisher on both Stratus and Stratton.

Ad

Trending

On X (fka Twitter), the former seven-time Women's Champion stated that her appearance on SmackDown didn't unfold as expected. Trish Stratus also took a shot at Nia Jax.

"Welp that didn't go as planned... that's a HUGE b*tch @LinaFanene," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here.

Ad

Trish Stratus set for a major match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Canada's Greatest Export's last singles in-ring match was at the 2023 Payback Premium Live Event. Stratus suffered a loss to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. The Hall of Famer also participated in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, eliminating LeRae before being eliminated by Jax.

Trish Stratus is set to compete in her hometown of Toronto, Canada, at the Rogers Centre on March 1. The Queen of Queens will join forces with Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Charlotte Flair has announced that she will face The Center of the Universe for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative puts the title on Flair, dethroning Stratton after her absence from the ring for over a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE