"That's why Roman should win" - Fans react to Cody Rhodes planning a special tribute at WrestleMania 39

Fans have been reacting in droves to Cody Rhodes revealing that he was planning a tribute to his days on the indie circuit at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare returned from injury after an eight-month hiatus during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Coming in at number 30, he won the contest after last eliminating Gunther. Two days later, on RAW, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Since then, Cody has spoken extensively about the upcoming match on various platforms. In one such recent interview, he mentioned that he was planning to pay tribute to his days on the indie circuit at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare elaborated that he had the idea of having a weight belt, which would include the logo of every indie wrestling promotion he has competed for.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Cody Rhodes says for his #WrestleMania 39 main event against Roman Reigns, he’s working on a weight belt that will showcase logo’s of every independent promotion he’s worked at. (Hot 97) Cody Rhodes says for his #WrestleMania 39 main event against Roman Reigns, he’s working on a weight belt that will showcase logo’s of every independent promotion he’s worked at. (Hot 97) https://t.co/EqJlSVQmSu

This drew mixed reactions from fans, with some praising Cody while others wondered if the WWE executives would ever allow something like this to happen.

A few fans also expressed their utter displeasure with the idea, writing that Roman Reigns should defeat Cody Rhodes for even thinking something like that.

Nwa too yet I doubt corgan would protest @WrestleOps Cody will have to get tony's permission to use aew or roh logos as he holds the rightsNwa too yet I doubt corgan would protest @WrestleOps Cody will have to get tony's permission to use aew or roh logos as he holds the rightsNwa too yet I doubt corgan would protest

Uzoma chukwuka @Uzoma80158022 @WrestleOps Would that be okay with the executives? Some decisions should be cleared before embarking on them. @WrestleOps Would that be okay with the executives? Some decisions should be cleared before embarking on them.

Cody Rhodes on wrestling either Sami Zayn or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Before Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, the latter would have to go through Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. This means there's a chance of Cody facing Zayn at The Grandest Stage of Them All, given the former Bloodline member dethrones The Tribal Chief this Saturday.

When asked about who he prefers to face, The American Nightmare said he was up to colliding with either of them. He also pointed out how the former Honorary Uce could be his first opponent if he happens to face and defeat Reigns at Mania.

"People have been wanting these viable contenders to dethrone the greatest champion of our era and it never seemed like there was one. Now you have two options. And the way I look at it is give them everything. And the way you give them everything is Sami's wrestling at the elimination chamber in his hometown against Roman. And then right now me and Roman are, if he Roman moves on from that, we're wrestling at WrestleMania at the biggest WrestleMania of all time," said Cody Rhodes.

Although Sami Zayn is sure to take Roman Reigns to the limit, it's safe to assume there's little chance of him ending the latter's historic title reign.

Do you see Cody facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

